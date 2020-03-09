IN ALBION, Saturday at 10:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Unity Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 5:04 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

8:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

10:57 a.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

11:36 a.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

3:43 p.m., a dog was reported loose on Bolton Hill Road.

5:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Stephen King Drive.

6:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Airport Road.

6:52 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Cony Street.

8:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Mount Vernon Avenue and Bond Brook Road.

9:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cross Street.

9:03 p.m., theft was reported on Whitten Road.

Monday at 2:36 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

4:21 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

IN BURNHAM, Sunday at 6:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Johnson Flat Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Sunday at 4:11 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN CHELSEA, Saturday at 7:48 p.m., theft was reported on Hallowell Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 7:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.

8:45 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

9 p.m., threatening was reported on Martin Stream Road.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 11:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pray Street.

1:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Highland Avenue.

Sunday at 5:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mill Street.

10:59 a.m., a dog was reported loose on High Holborn Street.

1:59 p.m., a burglary was reported on Central Street.

9:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.

IN JAY, Sunday at 1 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hyde Road.

6:44 p.m., harassment was reported on Otis Street.

IN LITCHFIELD, Sunday at 4:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whippoorwill Road.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 11:26 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Heald Street.

IN NEW SHARON, Monday at 8:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Vienna Road.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 9:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN RANDOLPH, Friday at 8:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brookview Drive.

IN READFIELD, Sunday at 10:02 p.m., an assault was reported on Gordon Road.

IN RICHMOND, Monday, March 2 at 11:46 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Front Street.

3:51 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Main Street.

Friday at 7:32 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Westwood Acres Road.

7:49 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Toothaker Road.

4:39 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Hatch Street.

4:59 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Front Street.

9:25 p.m., theft of an automobile was reported at Old Perry Road and Front Street.

Saturday at 4:36 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Front Street.

11:45 p.m., vandalism was reported on Hatch Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 4:14 p.m., mischief was reported on Adams Street.

7:59 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

IN TEMPLE, Sunday at 9:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Intervale Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Friday at 5:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.

Saturday at 8:16 a.m., harassment was reported on Cushnoc Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 1:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Redington Street.

1:45 p.m., an assault was reported on Crawford Street.

2:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on the Concourse.

3:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on the Concourse.

4:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

6:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Silver Street.

8:15 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Veteran Court.

8:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 1:37 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

ARRESTS

IN BENTON, Saturday at 1:38 p.m., Brittney N. Young, 30, of Clinton, was arrested on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, violating a condition of release and failure to provide correct name, address or date of birth following a traffic stop on Neck Road.

IN CHINA, Friday at 11:02 a.m., Raheem A. James, 26, of China, was arrested on a warrant on Dirigo Road.

IN FARMINGDALE, Sunday at 8 p.m., James C. Smith, 32, of Leeds, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release following a traffic stop on Maine Avenue.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Saturday at 1:05 a.m., Brett Anthony Justras, 45, of Strong, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

7:50 p.m., Eric Boling Tartt, 57, of West Farmington, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

10:08 p.m., Cory James Purington, 39, of Temple, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol with one prior and aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation with priors.

Sunday at 1:43 a.m., Matthew Allen Marston, 27, of Mexico, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

9:43 p.m., Sean R. Gaucher, 20, of Boylston, Massachusetts, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN GARDINER, Sunday at 8:31 a.m., David F. Dineen, 56, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order on Bridge Street.

9:55 p.m., Tiffany A. Forrest, 49, of Gardiner, was arrested on charges of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, discharge of a firearm near a dwelling and criminal mischief on Highland Avenue. During the same incident, Cameron Marston, 19, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of reckless conduct.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Sunday at 1:37 p.m., James N. Fraser, 57, of Mount Vernon, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a reported domestic dispute on Cottage Road.

IN RICHMOND, Thursday at 7:25 p.m., Spencer Trott, 34, of Richmond, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal threatening.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 4:39 p.m., Marcus Allen Moody, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of burglary.

7:27 p.m., Tarra McKinnon, 39, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 12:35 a.m., Darryl A. Lange, 56, of Veteran Court, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

1:06 a.m., Darryl Land, 56, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

SUMMONSES

IN GARDINER, Friday at 4:17 p.m., Kari Parker, 47, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Winter Street.

5:17 p.m., Elora D. Pelletier, 31, of West Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with an expired license following a traffic stop on the Gardiner-Randolph Bridge.

Saturday at 1:18 p.m., John Pray, 42, of Edgecomb, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on West Hill Road.

IN RANDOLPH, Friday at 7:25 p.m., Timber C. Patrick, 35, of China, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop on Water Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 6:06 p.m., Emily Ann Smiley, 34, of Dalton Street, was issued a summons on a charge of violating conditions of release.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 2:03 a.m., Alexa M. Petrovic, 20, of Choate Street, was issued a summons on a charge of illegal transportation of drugs by a minor following a motor vehicle stop on Carter Memorial Drive.

