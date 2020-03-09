PHILADELPHIA — A man has been charged in the death of a former New Jersey high school football star shot following a fistfight on a Philadelphia street a week ago.

Police said Monday that 22-year-old Anthony Nieves is charged with murder, aggravated and simple assault, reckless endangerment and weapons crimes.

Authorities said 25-year-old Zaire Williams of West Deptford, New Jersey, was shot in the head early March 2 just blocks away from the Temple University campus, where he played football before transferring to the University of Maine.

He played one season at UMaine, appearing in 10 games for the Black Bears in 2016. Williams rushed 302 yards and a touchdown on 75 carries while playing under former Maine head coach Joe Harasymiak.

He had been a star running back at Timber Creek High School in Sicklerville, New Jersey.

Williams was driven to a hospital in a private car, but was pronounced dead there a short time later. Authorities have not said what prompted the fight.

Court documents don’t list an attorney for Nieves and a listed number for him couldn’t be found Monday.

