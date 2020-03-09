AUGUSTA — A Mercer man was arraigned on an assault charge Monday for allegedly being in a car with unnamed accomplice who fired upon a Waterville home on Feb. 28, in a drive-by shooting that injured a 7-year-old girl.

Gavin T. Loabe, 18, of Mercer, allegedly was with an as-yet unnamed accomplice who shot a firearm into 42 Summer St. in Waterville. A bullet fired into that apartment building struck Emahleeah Frost, 7, who was treated for the wound before being discharged from the hospital last week. Her family has said they don’t know why someone shot at their apartment.

Although officials declined to discuss that question on Monday, case details never-the-less emerged in an Augusta courtroom. The details suggested that Loabe and the unnamed accomplice were out looking for a person identified only as “Mr. Vigue,” aiming to do him harm because he had allegedly propositioned Loabe’s girlfriend for sex.

Attorney Lisa Whittier, defense attorney of the day Monday who was appointed to represent Loabe, argued vehemently that police did not have probable cause to bring a charge of aggravated assault against Loabe.

“I don’t see anything in the affidavit that states the driver of his father’s car had a firearm and intended to use it,” Whittier said. “It does not indicate Mr. Loabe was aware a serious assault was going to take place. The state has to prove more than mere presence. It does not have probable cause. It was not foreseeable that this other person was going to start shooting at a house.”

No one by the name of Vigue has been identified publicly yet. District Attorney Maeghan Maloney said Monday she could not discuss the case nor confirm that Monday’s arraignment of Loabe was related to the shooting of Emahleeah and affidavits in the case, filed by Waterville Police, have been impounded from public viewing at the request of the DA’s office.

Waterville Police Chief Joseph Massey confirmed in a statement Monday night that Loabe’s arrest was in connection with the drive-by shooting that injured Frost.

“The arrest of Loabe was the result of a week-long investigation by (Waterville Police Department) detectives with the assistance of the Maine State Police and the Kennebec County District Attorney’s Office,” Massey said in the statement. “The investigation is ongoing as detectives continue to follow-up on leads to piece together exactly how and why the shooting occurred and determine if there are other persons that may have been involved.”

Meanwhile, court testimony on Monday indicated the pair — with the unnamed accomplice at the wheel of Loabe’s father’s car — drove by 42 Summer St., the address where Emahleeah was shot, thinking that “Mr. Vigue” was there. The accomplice fired at least one shot from a firearm into the apartment building.

“The state believes they were trying to assault Mr. Vigue; they believed he lived in that apartment,” Assistant District Attorney Chris Coleman told Justice William Stokes in court Monday. Coleman said earlier that “a firearm was shot, somebody was in fact hurt,” though he did not say who, other than it wasn’t Vigue, who apparently wasn’t at the address.

Loabe, according to court documents and Stokes, was initially to be charged with attempted murder, but that charge was amended Monday. Coleman said the state went forward only with an aggravated assault charge.

Whittier said Loabe did not even know the unnamed accomplice had a gun, let alone that he would use it.

Coleman countered that Loabe admitted to authorities that the two went off in search of Vigue with the intent of doing him harm and knowing there would be a confrontation.

Emahleeah was treated for a bullet lodged between two vertebrae in her back, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. The bullet remains in Emahleeah’s back. She is wearing a chest and neck brace that her mother says helps relieve pain.

Maloney said she could not comment on the facts of the case, other than to say it was still an ongoing investigation. She said the final charges would be determined by a grand jury.

Coleman testified that Loabe, as an accomplice to someone who meant to do bodily injury that could create a substantial risk of death, was rightfully charged with aggravated assault under Maine’s accomplice liability standards. He said it was reasonably foreseeable to Loabe that there could be an aggravated assault. He noted someone did indeed get hurt, although it wasn’t the intended victim.

Stokes, after extensive debate, ruled there was probable cause for the aggravated assault charge against Loabe, but just barely.

“It’s close,” Stokes said. “Certainly there is reason to believe that Mr. Loabe and an accomplice were en route to this address to commit an assault, how bad it was (going to be), who knows? There is nothing in the affidavit that clearly indicates Mr. Loabe was aware this accomplice is armed with a gun,” Stokes said. “They are acting in concert, one could infer he knows the other person is armed but that’s an inference and the affidavit is not strong, in terms of what else was sort of planned between them as they approach the address.”

Loabe, according to court documents, was arrested on Friday evening by Waterville Police, with bail set initially at $750,000 cash.

Stokes set bail Monday at $5,000 cash, with conditions he not have contact with anyone on a list of people — a document that was also impounded by the courts. A was not able to make bail and was being held Monday at the Kennebec County jail in Augusta.

The Waterville Police Department asked that anyone who may have witnessed the Waterville shooting or has information about it to call the Waterville Police Department at 207 680-4700.

Morning Sentinel staff writer Molly Shelly contributed reporting.

