IN ANSON, Monday at 8:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 8:26 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.

11:55 a.m., trespassing was reported on Middle Street.

12:34 a.m., a dog was reported loose on Carlisle Avenue.

1:24 p.m., theft was reported on Gray Birch Drive.

1:45 p.m., threatening was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

4:31 p.m., at least one person was arrested or issued a summons following a traffic stop on Water Street. A full report was not available by press time.

6 p.m., a dog was reported loose on School Street.

7:42 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Stephen King Drive.

8:35 p.m., drug offenses were reported on Brentwood Road.

10:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Willow Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Monday at 3:21 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 11:30 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Main Street.

12:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summit Street.

11:25 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Kelley Street.

Tuesday at 12:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.

IN FARMINGDALE, Monday at 10:31 a.m., a burglary was reported on Northern Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 10:11 a.m., theft was reported on Weeks Mills Road.

12:51 p.m., theft was reported on Franklin Avenue.

9:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sandy River Terrace.

Tuesday at 5:44 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Thompson Walton Court.

9:15 a.m., harassment was reported on Franklin Avenue.

10 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 10:42 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on School Street.

Tuesday at 1:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Iron Mine Hill Motor Home Park.

IN JAY, Monday at 6:38 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with injuries was reported on Franklin Road.

IN LITCHFIELD, Monday at 3:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Warren Lane.

IN MADISON, Monday at 3:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Glendale Street.

6:02 p.m., fraud was reported on Shusta Road.

6:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Tuesday at 8:02 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Lakewood Road.

IN MERCER, Monday at 8:21 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Mercer Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Monday at 8:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Vienna Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 1:31 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 2:31 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Camp Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 10:17 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

11:21 a.m., an assault was reported on Waterville Road.

1:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Leavitt Street.

3:59 p.m., an assault was reported on Russell Road.

7:34 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

Tuesday at 5:32 a.m., a train fire was reported on Waterville Road.

8:51 a.m., theft was reported on Cote Street.

IN STARKS, Monday at 3:15 p.m., a car theft was reported on Corinna Road.

IN WELD, Monday at 6:46 a.m., theft was reported on Phillips Road.

IN WEST GARDINER, Monday at 6:16 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Benson Road.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 1:16 p.m., theft was reported on U.S. Route 202.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 7:49 a.m., Jill M. Mansir, 45, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing on Water Street. During the same incident, Heath A. Dupont, 47, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing.

8:15 a.m., a 15-year-old male was arrested on a warrant on Pierce Drive.

4:31 p.m., Carl A. Jackson, 27, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violating a condition of release and operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

1:17 p.m., Sarah K. Williams, 26, of Winthrop, was arrested on a warrant on State Street.

11:28 p.m., Damian A. Steele, 33, of Windsor, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle following a traffic stop near North Belfast Avenue and North Pearl Street.

IN DRESDEN, Saturday, James A. Smith, 37, of Dresden, was arrested on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault and domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon on Middle Road.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 8:02 a.m., Kyle W. Johnson, 27, of New Portland, was arrested on two charges of operating under suspension.

9:36 a.m., Stephen F. Greenleaf, 66, of Lewiston, was arrested on a warrant for unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

1:05 p.m., Randi Lynn Sencabaugh, 36, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant for tampering with public records.

4:15 p.m., Alex Hawes, 27, of Jay, arrested on charges of hunting without a permit and operating under suspension.

IN JEFFERSON, Saturday, Alexandra L. Petersen, 20, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault on Phillips Road.

IN WHITEFIELD, Saturday, Corey R. Swenson, 37, of Whitefield, was arrested on a warrant and charges of theft by unauthorized use of property, operating after habitual offender revocation and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Somerville Road.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 4:01 a.m., Heidi R. Allen, 46, of Readfield, was arrested on two warrants on Hutchins Drive.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 9:21 p.m., Linda L. Fortin, 57, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended license following a report of suspicious activity near Bond Brook Road and Leighton Road.

Tuesday at 3:15 a.m., Michael D. F. McGuire, 31, of Unity, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal speeding following a traffic stop on North Belfast Avenue.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 12:44 a.m., Wanda I. Ortiz, 46, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on charges of operating after suspension and failure to provide evidence of insurance following a traffic stop on West Street.

IN WHITEFIELD, Friday, Moniqua Dube, 27, of Somerville, was issued a summons on a charge of negotiating a worthless instrument on Rockland Road.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: