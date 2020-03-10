Gary D. Blankenship, who was evicted from a St. Agatha house last month, was arrested Monday on warrants out of Tennessee.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that they arrested Blankenship, 35, and Brittany T. Dixon, 31, in Madawaska. Deputies were speaking to the two about an unrelated matter when they learned there were extraditable warrants out of Tennessee, according to a sheriff’s office statement.

The warrant for vehicle theft and a class E felony of hindering a secured creditor was entered March 2, according to the statement.

Blankenship said he was run out of St. Agatha by a campaign of “slander, gossip and lies” by local residents who accused him of running a cult, wanting to shoot up a school and more. He led an internet-based group based on conspiracy theories and invited his following to create a community in northern Maine.

Residents of the town of 747 said Blankenship was taking advantage of the property’s owner, Leo James Dugal, and had no right to possess the 347 Main St. home where he has been living. Blankenship said he had a handshake deal to buy the place over time and couldn’t prove it.

On Feb. 21, a judge gave him until March 8 to move out.

Blankenship and Dixon were arrested without incident and transported to the Aroostook County Jail to await possible extradition to Tennessee.

