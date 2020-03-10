The Theater Project in Brunswick will present the world premier of “Our Stories Need to be Told,” an original play written and directed by the Theater Project’s own Executive Director Wendy Poole.

Performances are set for March 13-22 at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Sundays at Theater Project at 14 School St. in Brunswick

The play portrays the testimonies of Holocaust survivors who found their way to Maine after World War II. Fusing first-person narrative with music, creative movement, and compelling multimedia features, the ensemble cast brings to vivid life the people who endured the unimaginable.

Working with the Holocaust and Human Rights Center in Augusta, Poole wanted to find a distinct, authentic way for survivor’s voices to be heard; of her cast, Poole said, “We are speaking the truth, forming community, sowing hope for the future, helping one another and trying to make a difference by giving voice to those who cannot speak anymore,” according to a news release from the theater.

An opening night reception after the show will feature refreshments and an opportunity to meet the cast, crew and director. Talk Back Sessions with director Poole and the cast will

be featured directly after the Sunday matinée performances audience members are encouraged to stay after the show to ask questions and to share their own stories, responses and observations about the play.

Tickets cost $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and students, $10 for children (12 and younger; children younger than 2 are free as long as they sit on a patron’s lap).

For tickets, or more information, visit theaterproject.com or call the box office at 729-8584.

