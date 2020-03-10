The University of Maine System is prohibiting all university-sponsored non-essential air travel and encouraging students, faculty and staff to stay away from areas with known cases of coronavirus, but there are no plans to close campuses.

Chancellor Dannel Malloy and other university leaders are also encouraging students to stay on campus during spring break to help reduce the risk of exposure to the virus. Residence and dining halls will be open for students, who will not be charged for additional room and board costs, the university announced Tuesday.

The directive also prohibits international travel to countries with level 3 or 4 advisories.

“We want to encourage students, faculty, and staff to stay here in Maine to limit their potential exposure to coronavirus and to do our part to help halt the spread of this terrible disease,” Malloy said in a statement. “I am personally very grateful for the dedication of our resident life, facilities, and dining service teams who are making it possible for us to accommodate our students here on campus over spring break.”

Malloy and university presidents are working to provide accommodations to faculty and staff at a higher risk of serious illness from coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. High-risk faculty may be able to transition to online and distance instruction. Staff members at high-risk will be given preference for telecommuting, according to university officials.

The university system set a March 23 deadline for planning that would transition academic programs to distance and online models if the spread of coronavirus forces a disruption of campus operations. While there are no plans to close campuses, the deadline is meant to ensure that the university system will have the capacity to fulfill its academic mission, according to university officials.

There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maine, but the state said Monday that “fewer than 100” people have been tested, and results are being awaited for some number of those tests. The coronavirus strain that was first reported in Wuhan, China, has swept the globe, sickening more than 109,000 people and killing at least 3,800.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: