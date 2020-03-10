Gov. Janet Mills on Tuesday swore in Peter J. Rogers of Yarmouth as the director of the Maine Emergency Management Agency.

Rogers has served as MEMA’s acting director since June 2019. His nomination to the permanent post was approved unanimously by the Joint Standing Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety, as well as by members of the Maine Senate. Rogers was named MEMA’s deputy director in 2014.

“I thank him for his willingness to serve in this important position and look forward to working with him to protect the safety of Maine people,” Mills said in a statement.

Rogers has also served as deputy commissioner of the state Department of Defense, Veterans and Emergency Management after working in various roles within that department for 16 years. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving for 22 years. Rogers, 57, lives in Yarmouth.

