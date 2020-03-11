IN ANSON, Tuesday at 9:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Valley Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 5:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

7:55 a.m., rescue officials responded to a reported leak or odor of natural gas or propane.

10:53 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Spring Road.

12:19 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Windsor Avenue.

2:10 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Quimby Street.

2:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on River Street.

2:41 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

3:21 p.m., theft was reported on Stanley Street.

4:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Circle.

9:17 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Gage Street.

9:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on River Street.

IN BELGRADE, Tuesday at 3:46 p.m., theft was reported on Manchester Road.

IN BINGHAM, Tuesday at 12:27 p.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.

IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 11:53 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Easy Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 12:23 p.m., theft was reported on Martin Stream Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 12:01 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Quebec Street at the University of Maine.

IN JACKMAN, Tuesday at 4:03 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Coburn West Road.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 5:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Thomas Street.

6:35 p.m., harassment was reported on Madison Avenue.

7:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 8:50 a.m., harassment was reported on Camp Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 2:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Powers Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 7:04 p.m., trespassing was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

IN SIDNEY, Tuesday at 7:16 p.m., a missing person was reported on West River Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Ann Street.

7:48 a.m., sex offenses were reported on North Street.

11:44 a.m., shoplifting was reported at Elm Plaza.

1:45 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Edwards Street.

3:31 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported at Elm Plaza.

4:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ticonic Street.

7:23 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on the Concourse.

9:10 p.m., burglary was reported on Autumn Street.

Wednesday at 1:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on JFK Plaza.

IN WEST GARDINER, Tuesday at 7:34 p.m., an assault was reported on Old North Street.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 10:20 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 6 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pondview Road.

6:13 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Cross Road.

Tuesday at 2:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 5:29 p.m., Misty J. Ireland, 35, of Windsor, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer following a reported theft on Cony Street.

6:47 p.m., Amber M. Hanson, 25, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant on River Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 12:06 p.m., Dillan Wayne Hatch, 28, of Wilton, was arrested on six warrants.

6:55 p.m., Joshua J. Crandall, 29, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 4:57 p.m., an individual was arrested on U.S. Route 202. A full report was not available by press time.

IN SIDNEY, Tuesday at 11:54 a.m., Rhonda J. Howard, 21, of Winterport, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release on Belgrade Road.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 8:13 p.m., Joshua Ryan Corson, 32, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

Amanda M. Ferguson, 30, of Waldoboro, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, operating under the influence, eluding an officer, driving to endanger, criminal speed and theft by unauthorized use of property.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 2:41 a.m., James Childs, 41, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of threatening display of a weapon, creating a police stand off and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

11:56 a.m., Anna Smith, 42, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 1:35 p.m., Joshua G. Devito, 25, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer following a reported theft on Cony Street.

9:26 p.m., Nicholas J. Blake, 22, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension following a traffic stop on Mount Vernon Avenue.

IN FARMINGDALE, Tuesday at 5:05 p.m., Katherine E. Beardsley, 49, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Maine Avenue.

5:17 p.m., Jared A. Arnold, 19, Dresden, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration following a traffic stop on Maine Avenue.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 10:34 p.m., Heidi R. Allen, 46, of Readfield, was issued a summons on charges of violating a bail condition, failure to give correct name, address or date of birth and refusing to submit to detention on Hutchins Drive.

