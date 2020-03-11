AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Feb. 26-March 4, 2020, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

David J. Babin, 64, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 16, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Nathaniel M. Barbeau, 18, of Augusta, minor possessing liquor Dec. 21, 2019, in Augusta; $200 fine.

David M. Barlow, 58, of Gardiner, violating condition of release Jan. 2, 2020, in Gardiner; 48-hour jail sentence.

Dylan T. Batchelder, 19, of Vassalboro, minor possessing liquor Jan. 5, 2020, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Joseph L. Bing, 44, of Waterville, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Dec. 7, 2019, in Augusta; $400 fine; refusing to submit to arrest or detention refuse to stop Dec. 7, 2019, in Augusta; $250 fine; criminal forfeiture of property, same date and town.

Bobbi Lynn Bishop, 52, of Windsor, attaching false plates Dec. 12, 2019, in Augusta; $150 fine.

Micael S. Bizuneh, 31, of Augusta, criminal mischief July 14, 2019, in Augusta; six month jail sentence; aggravated criminal mischief, same date and town, dismissed. Assault June 30, 2019, in Augusta; $300 fine, $300 suspended, 30-day jail sentence. Assault June 30, 2019, in Waterville; $300 fine, $300 suspended, 30-day jail sentence.

Demory A. Bolton, 51, of Hertford, North Carolina, commercial vehicle rule violation: property vehicle 14-hour rule Jan. 23, 2020, in Sidney; $250 fine.

Sabrina T. Bost, 27, of Readfield, driving to endanger July 10, 2019, in Winthrop, dismissed.

Casey L. Braley, 27, of Rumford, aggravated driving to endanger Aug. 3, 2019, in Mount Vernon; $575 fine, 15-day jail sentence, 30-day license suspension; operate vehicle without license Aug. 3, 2019, in Mount Vernon; $100 fine, $100 suspended; tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim, same date and town, dismissed.

Skylar A. Brent, 29, of Chatham, Massachusetts, depositing snow or ice on streets or sidewalks Jan. 9, 2020, in Augusta; $50 fine.

Christopher Brown, 34, of Augusta, smoking at school bus stop Sept. 23, 2019, in Augusta; $50 fine.

Katrina Brown, 31, of Wayne, failure to register vehicle Jan. 8, 2020, in Sidney, dismissed.

Carrie Campbell, 40, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked June 21, 2019, in Oakland, dismissed.

Paul C. Caron, 40, of Benton, illegal possession of firearm Sept. 2, 2018, in Benton; three-year Department of Corrections sentence all but nine months suspended, two year probation; domestic violence assault Sept. 2, 2018, in Benton; nine -month jail sentence; domestic violence criminal threatening and obstructing report of crime, same date and town, dismissed.

Chauncey Chapman, 36, of Fairfield, use of drug paraphernalia Dec. 27, 2019, in Clinton; $300 fine.

Eric Colbert, 34, of Manhattan, New York, illegal possession of firearm and violating condition of release Nov. 11, 2019, in Farmingdale, dismissed.

Christopher Colwell, 35, of China, violating condition of release Dec. 16, 2019, in China; 72-hour jail sentence.

Eugene F. Coombs, 71, of Fairfield, stalking – serious inconvenience/emotional distress Oct. 10, 2019, in Benton; 180-day all suspended jail sentence, one year probation. Protective order from harassment violation Oct. 8, 2019, in Benton; 180-day jail sentence all suspended, one year probation.

Amanda Crain, 33, of Waterville, protective order from harassment violation Aug. 29, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Brian Cray Sr., 30, of South Gardiner, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release, Nov. 8, 2019, in Gardiner, dismissed. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug Nov. 16, 2019, in Gardiner; $400 fine, $400 suspended, 30-day jail sentence; operate after habitual offender revocation Nov. 16, 2019, in Gardiner; $1,000 fine, two year Department of Corrections sentence; violating condition of release Nov. 16, 2019, in Gardiner; 30-day jail sentence.

Devere Cudo, 32, of Farmingdale, violating condition of release Jan. 3, 2020, in Farmingdale; $300 fine.

Jason Currier, 50, of Edgecomb, operating under the influence Oct. 15, 2019, in Monmouth; $700 fine, seven-day jail sentence, three-year license and registration suspension.

Walter J. Curtis III, 25, of Augusta, operating under the influence Nov. 9, 2019, in Augusta; $500 fine, seven-day jail sentence, 210-day license suspension; violating condition of release Nov. 9, 2019, in Augusta; seven-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release Aug. 18, 2019, in Waterville; $250 fine. Criminal trespass Feb. 29, 2020, in Farmingdale; 10-day jail sentence; violating condition of release Feb. 29, 2020, in Farmingdale; 10-day jail sentence; violating condition of release Feb. 29, 2020, in Farmingdale; 10-day jail sentence.

Jennifer Daless andro, 35, of Windsor, unlawful possession of scheduled drug March 29, 2018, in Augusta; $400 fine, $200 suspended, three-day jail sentence.

Gary Danforth Jr., 37, of Wales, operate while license suspended or revoked Oct. 4, 2019, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Kera L. Dasilva, 35, of Augusta, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise Feb. 27, 2020, in Augusta; 12-hour jail sentence.

Sadie J. Davis, 31, of Vassalboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 10, 2019, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Lillian Mae Deeds, 28, of Gardiner, operate vehicle without license Dec. 26, 2019, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Joshua Devito, 25, of Augusta, criminal mischief Nov. 1, 2019, in Augusta; 24-hour jail sentence.

Nicholas Michael Drayton, 39, of Oakland, operate while license suspended or revoked April 21, 2019, in Oakland; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release April 21, 2019, in Oakland; 48-hour jail sentence; operating while license suspended or revoked June 31, 2018, in Augusta; $500 fine, $500 suspended, 48-hour jail sentence. Operate while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release, Dec. 4, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Jeffrey P. Drummond Jr., 42, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 24, 2019, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Brianne Duley, 26, of Corinth, operating under the influence Dec. 8, 2019, in Augusta; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Timothy A. Dunlap II, 25, of China, failure to register vehicle Dec. 26, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Molly J. Duperry, 39, of Fairfield, operate while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release, March 17, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Michelle T. Dupree, 50, of Fairfield, use of drug paraphernalia Dec. 27, 2019, in Clinton; $300 fine.

Jimmy Dutton, 58, of Waterville, operating under the influence Oct. 26, 2019, in Waterville; $1,100 fine, 30-day jail sentence, six-year license suspension; operate while license suspension of revoked, same date and town, dismissed.

Dawn French, 41, of Augusta, habitually truant student Dec. 5, 2019, in Augusta; $200 fine.

Brittney L. Gagne, 28, of Oakland, fail to provide correct name, address, date of birth Jan. 11, 2020, in Augusta; $250 fine.

Jessica D. Gallagher, 41, of Augusta, fail to stop, remain, provide information Oct. 1, 2019, in Augusta; $250 fine; operate while license suspended or revoked Oct. 1, 2019, in Augusta; $500 fine.

Cameron L. Gardner, 23, of Farmington, operate vehicle without license Jan. 1, 2020, in Waterville; $150 fine.

James M. Goodale, 41, of Waterville, criminal mischief Jan. 6, 2020, in Waterville; $200 fine, $197 restitution.

Lucas J. Gragg, 39, of Pittston, attaching false plates Dec. 22, 2019, in Augusta; seven-day jail sentence; Violating condition of release Dec. 22, 2019, in Augusta; seven-day jail sentence.

Amanda Graham, 19, of Vassalboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 3, 2019, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Brenda Graham, 53, of Vassalboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 3, 2019, in Waterville; two day jail sentence.

Kevin J. Greenhalgh, 40, of Lewiston, attaching false plates Nov. 13, 2019, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Danilo A. Guthro, 24, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Jan. 4, 2020, in Winslow, dismissed.

Sarah Haberle, 31, of Gardiner, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 16, 2019, in Gardiner; $250 fine.

Angela L. Hanson, 33, of Winslow, unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug Aug. 19, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Jody Harrison, 29, of Waterville, operating under the influence Jan. 1, 2020, in Waterville; $500 fine, 90-day jail sentence, all but four days suspended, one year administrative release, 150-day license suspension.

Caleb M. Hupper, 30, of Mount Vernon, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 8, 2019, in Readfield, dismissed.

Kathleen Jackson, 64, of Windsor, violating protection from abuse order Dec. 29, 2019, in Windsor; 12-hour jail sentence.

Kristie M. Kenney, 47, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 31, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Lemuel P. Kimball, 18, of Anson, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 3, 2020, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Ronald J. Labonty Jr., 50, of Newcastle, operating under the influence July 6, 2019, in Augusta; $500 fine, three-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Destiny Ladd, 19, of Belfast, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 14, 2019, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Donald R. Ladson, 51, of Augusta, operating under the influence Jan. 4, 2020, in Augusta; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Carl D. Lambert, 37, of Manchester, operating while license suspended or revoked Jan. 9, 2020, in Augusta; $250 fine.

Isaac Christopher Landreth, 36, of Vassalboro, operating under the influence Sept. 5, 2019, in Chelsea; $500 fine, four-day jail sentence, one-year 55-day license suspension; Violating condition of release Dec. 29, 2019, in Vassalboro, dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 30, 2019, in Vassalboro; $250 fine, $250 suspended, 10-day jail sentence, one year license suspension; violating condition of release, same date and town, dismissed.

Travis J. Laplante, 26, of Augusta, operate vehicle without license Dec. 31, 2019, in Augusta; $150 fine.

Henry H. Leathers, 51, of West Gardiner, negotiate a worthless instrument March 23, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Kyle Leighton, 26, of Waterville, operating under the influence Dec. 28, 2019, in Augusta; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; unlawful possession of scheduled drug Dec. 28, 2019, in Augusta; $400 fine, $400 suspended, 364-day jail sentence all but 48 hours suspended, one year probation; unlawful possession of cocaine, same date and town, dismissed.

Miranda L. Lessard, 25, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 23, 2019, in Augusta; $200 fine; violating condition of release Nov. 23, 2019, in Augusta; $150 fine.

James M. Libby, 38, of Sidney, violating protection order Feb. 25, 2020, in Waterville, dismissed.

Mark W. Luce, 58, of Augusta, assault Nov. 26, 2019, in Augusta; $300 fine.

Shawn Maciel, 33, of Benton, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 6, 2019, in Benton; $250 fine; violating condition of release Aug. 6, 2019, in Benton; $100 fine, $100 suspended.

Kaylie R. Martin, 19, of Clinton, attaching false plates Jan. 1, 2020, in Waterville; $150 fine.

Amanda A. Martinez, 21, of New York, New York, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder Aug. 29, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed. Unlawful furnishing scheduled drug and violating condition of release Jan. 23, 2020, in Waterville, dismissed.

Thomas Donald McKay, 33, of Winthrop, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 29, 2017, in Winthrop; 10-day jail sentence, $313 restitution; violating condition of release Nov. 29, 2017, in Winthrop; 10-day jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 25, 2018, in Winthrop; 10-day jail sentence; violating condition of release April 25, 2018, in Winthrop; 10-day jail sentence.

Amanda S. McKee, 38, of Augusta, violating condition of release Feb. 9, 2020, in Augusta; 48-hour jail sentence. Operating under the influence Feb. 19, 2020, in Hallowell; $600 fine, 364-day jail sentence all but 14 days suspended, one year probation, three-year license suspension; operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 19, 2020, in Hallowell; $600 fine, seven-day jail sentence, one year license suspension; failing to stop for an officer Feb. 19, 2020, in Hallowell; 48-hour jail sentence; refusing to submit to arrest or detention physical force Feb. 19, 2020, in Hallowell; $300 fine, 48-hour jail sentence; assault Feb. 19, 2020, in Hallowell; 48-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release Feb. 19, 2020, in Hallowell; 48-hour jail sentence.

James R. Mercier, 50, of Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked Jan. 8, 2020, in Litchfield; $250 fine.

Dana Milburn, 24, of Watervillle, operate vehicle without license Sept. 15, 2019, in Waterville; $150 fine.

Christopher F. Miller, 23, of Rochester, New Hampshire, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Dec. 14, 2019, in Augusta; $400 fine.

Benjamin Mooreside, 38, of Eddington, eluding an officer April 2, 2019, in Augusta; three-year Department of Corrections sentence all but one year suspended, two year probation; aggravated operation after revocation April 2, 2019, in Augusta; $1,000 fine, one year Department of Corrections sentence; failing to notify of motor vehicle accident April 2, 2019, in Augusta; 30-day Department of Corrections sentence; reckless conduct, same date and town, dismissed.

Brian P. Moreau, 52, of Standish, possess sexual explicit material of minor under 12 Sept. 30, 2019, in Augusta; five-year Department of Corrections sentence; possess sexual explicit material of minor under 12 Sept. 30, 2019, in Augusta; five-year Department of Corrections sentence; possess sexual explicit material and five counts possess sexual explicit material of minor under 12, same date and town, dismissed.

Aaron M. Morgan, 38, of Lewiston, operate while license suspended or revoked Sept. 19, 2019, in Monmouth; $500 fine.

Melissa Musselman, 30, of Auburn, fail to stop, remain, provide information Oct. 26, 2019, in Augusta; $250 fine.

Seth Nichols, 43, of West Gardiner, operating under the influence July 25, 2019, in West Gardiner; $500 fine, two day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Michael W. Norweg, 43, of Augusta, domestic violence assault Dec. 25, 2019, in Augusta; 180-day jail sentence, all but two days suspended, two year probation.

Barry Nutter, 58, of Belgrade, fail to report wounding, taking or killing Nov. 7, 2018, in Belgrade; $250 fine.

Ashley I. O’Brien, 27, of Oakland, assault Jan. 11, 2020, in Augusta; $300 fine.

Brooke V. Olum, 30, of Augusta, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident Jan. 14, 2020, in Augusta; $250 fine.

Wanda Ortiz, 46, of Gardiner, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 19, 2019, in Augusta; $600 fine, $300 suspended, 10-day jail sentence, one year license suspension; violating condition of release Sept. 19, 2019, in Augusta; 10-day jail sentence.

Frederick T. Patterson, 53, of Canaan, violating protection from abuse order Aug. 28, 2019, in Waterville; 30-day jail sentence; violating condition of release Aug. 28, 2019, in Waterville; 30-day jail sentence.

Robert L. Peaslee, 50, of Whitefield, operating while license suspended or revoked Jan. 3, 2020, in Winslow, dismissed.

Cody J. Pellerin, 19, of Waterville, minor consuming liquor Jan. 11, 2020, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Kathy Perri, 35, of Waterville, passing stopped school bus Jan. 14, 2020, in Waterville; $250 fine.

Scott Frank Pilsbury, 25, of Gardiner, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 3, 2019, in Hallowell, dismissed. Violating condition of release Dec. 18, 2019, in Hallowell; $250 fine; fail to give correct name, address, date of birth Dec. 18, 2019, in Hallowell; $250 fine; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, bodily injury, and possessing suspended driver’s license, same date and town, dismissed.

George Pinkham, 55, of Bangor, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Feb. 28, 2020, in West Gardiner; $400 fine, 48-hour jail sentence; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, same date and town, dismissed.

Sandra Pinkham, 58, of Bath, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 15, 2018, in Waterville; $250 fine.

Robert Potter, 34, of Augusta, violating condition of release Nov. 1, 2019, in Augusta; seven-day jail sentence.

Ian K. Poulin, 44, of Winslow, operating under the influence Aug. 21, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Jessica L. Powell, 36, of Gardiner, operating under the influence July 20, 2019, in Gardiner; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; operating after registration suspended, same date and town, dismissed.

Storm I. Powell, 21, of Oakland, operating while license suspended or revoked Jan. 16, 2020, in Waterville; $600 fine, seven-day jail sentence, one year license suspension.

Ross Quirion, 33, of Fairfield, violating condition of release Sept. 3, 2019, in Augusta; 48-hour jail sentence.

Joslyn Ribar, 26, of Augusta, passing stopped school bus Dec. 19, 2019, in Augusta; $250 fine.

Lucas D. Rogers, 18, of Waterville, theft by deception Feb. 25, 2020, in Waterville; 10-day jail sentence.

Joseph A. Romagno, 39, of Winslow, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Aug. 16, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Richard J. Sears, 32, of China, attaching false plates Jan. 4, 2020, in Manchester; $100 fine.

Joelle Serafino, 25, of Palmyra, operating under the influence Jan. 12, 2020, in Waterville; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension ; violating condition of release Jan. 12, 2020, in Waterville; $250 fine.

Jessica Lee Shaughnessy, 33, of Augusta, operate while license suspended or revoked Aug. 19, 2019, in Augusta; $750 fine.

Christopher A. Sirois, 47, of Belgrade, operate while license suspended or revoked Oct. 31, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Kimberly R. Smith, 58, of Vassalboro, fail to stop, remain, provide information Dec. 12, 2019, in Augusta; $150 fine.

Roger C. Smith Jr., 38, of Winslow, operate while license suspended or revoked Jan. 2, 2020, in Winslow; $500 fine.

Kevin J. Soto, 28, of Gardner, North Carolina, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs July 17, 2019, in Gardiner; $400 fine, four-year Department of Corrections sentence; aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs July 17, 2019, in Gardiner; $400 fine, four-year Department of Corrections sentence; aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, same date and town, dismissed; criminal forfeiture of property, same date and town, dismissed.

Virginia Lucinda Sprague, 56, of Jefferson, failure to register vehicle Jan. 10, 2020, in Augusta; $100 fine; attaching false plates Jan. 10, 2020, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Bryon W. Starbird, 52, of Skowhegan, allowing dog to be at large Feb. 2, 2020, in Clinton; $50 fine.

David M. Stevens, 62, of Belgrade, hunt without valid license Dec. 6, 2019, in Belgrade; $100 fine.

Hallie L. Stevens, 33, of Waterville, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug Oct. 12, 2018, in Waterville; $400 fine, $400 suspended, four year Department of Corrections sentence all but four months suspended, two year probation. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 21, 2019, in Augusta; 30-day jail sentence; violating condition of release March 21, 2019, in Augusta; 30-day jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 23, 2019, in Winslow; four month jail sentence; violating condition of release Oct. 23, 2019, in Winslow; four month jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 5, 2019, in Waterville; 30-day jail sentence; violating condition of release Nov. 5, 2019, in Waterville; 30-day jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release Nov. 19, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 5, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 3, 2019, in Waterville; four-month jail sentence; violating condition of release, same date and town, four-month jail sentence.

Kiara M. Stoddard, 23, of Whitefield, attaching false plates Jan. 6, 2020, in Farmingdale; $150 fine; displaying fictitious vehicle certificate, same date and town, dismissed.

Michael C. Stone II, 28, of Lincolnville, violating condition of release Dec. 31, 2019, in Waterville; $250 fine.

Sean R. Sullivan, 25, of Temple, violating condition of release Jan. 6, 2020, in Belgrade; $150 fine.

Keith Allen Tardiff, 29, of Augusta, robbery Aug. 19, 2019, in Augusta; seven-year Department of Corrections sentence all but three-year suspended, two year probation. Assault Aug. 19, 2019, in Augusta; $300 fine, $200 suspended, three-year Department of Corrections sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 19, 2019, in Augusta; three-year Department of Corrections sentence; burglary, same date and town, dismissed.

Freeman Taylor, 46, of Warren, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs Nov. 8, 2017, in Vassalboro, dismissed.

Dustin M. Thibodeau, 36, of Gardiner, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident Dec. 28, 2019, in Augusta; $250 fine.

Heather Thomas, 38, of Augusta, failure to register vehicle Jan. 9, 2020, in Augusta, dismissed.

Jace Tillson, 23, of Clinton, operating while license suspended or revoked April 1, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Jessica L. Tillson, 33, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 27, 2019, in Augusta; 10-day jail sentence, $4.79 restitution; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town, dismissed.

Kaylee G. Treslan, 25, of Augusta, assault Jan. 25, 2020, in Augusta; $300 fine; domestic violence assault, same date and town, dismissed.

Jeremy Gene Upp, 44, of Augusta, violating condition of release March 2, 2020, in Augusta; 48-hour jail sentence.

Michael Vanouwerkerk, 31, of Bethel, commercial vehicle rule violation: operation with false duty status Oct. 1, 2019, in West Gardiner; $500 fine.

Daniel Varieur, 25, of Palmyra, attaching false plates Oct. 20, 2019, in Gardiner; $150 fine.

Shane Verge, 31, of Augusta, failure to register vehicle Jan. 9, 2020, in Augusta, dismissed.

Brian S. Vigue, 30, of Whitefield, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 9, 2019, in Hallowell, dismissed.

Samantha Waterman, 32, of Burnham, theft by deception Jan. 15, 2020, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Randy J. Wathen, 41, of Sidney, police standoff Aug. 16, 2019, in Sidney, dismissed.

Daniel W. Welch, 26, of Readfield, engage in vehicle dealer business without license Jan. 1, 2019, in Chelsea; $50 fine.

Joseph Whiteneck, 37, of Waterville, criminal trespass Sept. 8, 2019, in Waterville; $350 fine.

Dontey A. Williams, 30, of Palmyra, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Jan. 24, 2019, in Augusta; $400 fine, one year Department of Corrections sentence.

Gabriel Wing, 45, of Litchfield, operating under the influence Jan. 10, 2020, in Litchfield; $500 fine, four day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Jamie Cherie Witt, 26, of Skowhegan, operating after registration suspended Jan. 4, 2020, in Augusta; $150 fine.

Brian J. Woodman, 28, of Augusta, operate vehicle without license Dec. 30, 2019, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Niffy Ann York, 30, of Eddington, stealing drugs April 17, 2019, in Augusta; unconditional discharge.

