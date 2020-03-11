COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Donald Ejnar Hansen passed away on March 3, 2020 at the age of 84, at the hospice unit at Penrose Hospital. Donald was born on June 22, 1935, in Augusta and grew up in Belgrade Lakes region which he used to love to talk about. He is now reunited with his wife, Marianne, who preceded him in death in 2018.

Donald served three tours in Vietnam, two in Germany and numerous posts in the states. Don retired as a CW2 at Fort Carson, Colo. in July 1973. He retired from civil service while serving with the MAIT team in Fort Carson in 1991.

Donald is survived by two nieces, Cathy Meservey Smith and Lee-Anne Meservey Ezawa.

Military honors and services will be at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Colorado Springs, Colo. on Thursday, March 19 at 11 a.m.

