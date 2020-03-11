MADISON – Sandra Mae (Deering) Whittemore, 75, passed away March 6, 2020 at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan. She was born Feb. 26, 1945 in Oakland, the daughter of Norrise and Nellie (Noble) Deering.

She was educated at Good-Will Hinckley School and Skowhegan High School. She Married David L. Whittemore on April 6, 1963. They had four children, David Jr. ?Buddy?, Devin, Duane and Deron.

Sandra was a stay at home mother until her children were grown, babysitting other children that she called her babies and treated them like they were her own. She worked at Hannaford in the Deli department and the Skowhegan School District in Adult Education ITV Department and Cornville cafeteria. She was a lover of animals and always had a German Shepherd dog and Siamese cat.

She enjoyed many things, especially the family gatherings and cooking for the crowd. She loved being outside in her yard and flower garden. She was blessed with a ?green thumb?. She was an avid Yankee and Nascar fan; always cheering for Jimmie Johnson and Jeff Gordon. She was always crocheting on something. Anyone close to her had something that she?d made. She also loved doing crossword puzzles and sudokus.

Sandra is survived by her husband, David; sons, David Jr. ?Buddy?, Duane and fiancé Jackie McLaughlin, and Deron; her little sister, Sue; many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents; son, Devin Whittemore; granddaughter, Tori Whittemore; and great-granddaughter, Jovi Schinzel.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Redington-Fairview General Hospital special care unit for their loving care and for following Mom?s wishes.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott?s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Sandra?s memory to the

Somerset Humane Society

P.O. Box 453

Skowhegan, ME 04976

