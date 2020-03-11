Waterville Senior High School Drama won the Class A division of the 2020 MPA One-Act Play Festival this past weekend, March 6 and 7, at Lawrence High School in Fairfield, Advancing to states set for March 20 and 21 at Falmouth High School.

Waterville Drama will hold a dessert theater at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the high school at 1 Brooklyn Ave. Funds raised will help offset expenses for the state competition.

“Christmas with Little Women” is a play about the March Family: Jo, Meg, Beth, Amy and Marme set in the Civil War Era. It is a heartwarming tale of family life.

Dessert will be served in the cafeteria immediately following the 40-minute performance of the one-act play.

Tickets for the play and dessert will cost $8 for adults and $5 for students and seniors 60 and older. Tickets will be sold at the door.

For more information, call Paula Pooler at 873-4281.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: