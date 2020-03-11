OAKLAND — On Maine’s 200th birthday, Pineland Suzuki School will present its 20th annual Benefit Concert, We Love Maine! at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at the Messalonskee High School Performing Arts Center, 131 Messalonskee High Drive, with a silent auction and reception to follow, according to a news release from the suzuki school.

The concert will feature more than 80 Suzuki student violinists, violists, and cellists, ages 4 to 17. Experience an afternoon of folk, fiddle and classical music celebrating the seasons, mountains and lakes of Maine, from advanced students performing Vivaldi’s Four Seasons to the youngest students dancing as others play St. Anne’s Reel, the unofficial “Maine State Fiddle Tune.” Pineland fiddlers will perform traditional dance tunes that have been played in the state of Maine for 200 years.

Tickets cost $10 in advance, or $12 at the door, $5 for students and seniors, children younger than 6 will be admitted for free. The proceeds raised from this concert go toward scholarships and enhanced programming options.

For more information and tickets, call 621-4166.

For more information about the Pineland Suzuki School, visit pinelandsuzuki.org or find them on Facebook.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: