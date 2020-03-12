IN ALBION, Thursday at 6:09 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Marks Road.

IN ANSON, Wednesday at 9:27 a.m., harassment was reported on Bow Street.

4:44 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Main Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 9:20 a.m., theft was reported on Pierce Drive.

10:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Union Street.

12:23 p.m., an assault was reported on Pierce Drive.

1:33 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Pierce Drive.

2:13 p.m., at least one person was arrested or issued a summons following a report of suspicious activity on State Street. A full report was not available at press time.

2:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on River Street.

2:54 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Crossing Way.

4:03 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Ward Street.

4:11 p.m., police recovered needles near Mount Vernon Avenue and Boothby Street.

4:33 p.m., a dog bite was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

5:16 p.m., an unattended death was reported on Capitol Street.

5:17 p.m., at least one person was arrested and issued a summons following a report of shoplifting on Cony Street.

5:19 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Cony Circle.

5:57 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

6:03 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Civic Center Drive.

6:21 p.m., threatening was reported on Riverside Drive.

6:27 p.m., theft was reported on Lamson Road.

7:56 p.m., rescue officials responded to a reported overdose on Glendon Street.

9:57 p.m., trespassing was reported on Swan Street.

Thursday at 4 a.m., a dog was reported loose on Mount Vernon Avenue.

IN BENTON, Wednesday at 6:14 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Unity Road.

IN CORINNA, Thursday at 2:53 a.m., breaking and entering in progress was reported on Ames Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 11:15 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Blackberry Lane.

2 p.m., harassment was reported on Keyes Street.

3:02 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Davis Road.

Thursday, 4:54 a.m., threatening was reported on Skowhegan Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 9:07 a.m., harassment was reported on Thompson Walton Court.

10:56 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

2:58 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Perham Street.

7:36 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Broadway.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 1:16 p.m., an animal problem was reported on High Street.

Thursday at 3:36 a.m., a noise complaint was made by a Brunswick Avenue caller.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 5 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Naomi Avenue.

8:01 p.m., theft was reported on Old Point Avenue.

IN MANCHESTER, Wednesday at 9:44 p.m., a noise complaint was made by an Elliott Avenue caller.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 3:27 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Skowhegan Road.

5:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Walker Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 1:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

5:07 p.m., trespassing was reported on Smithfield Road.

7:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Trafton Road.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 8:10 a.m., threatening was reported on Warren Hill Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 1:56 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

10:10 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

Thursday, 8:45 a.m., mischief was reported on Academy Circle.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

12:16 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

3:26 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Mathews Avenue.

3:42 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Carter Memorial Drive at Abenaki Road.

6:59 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Canabas Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bolduc Street.

9:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Avenue.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 4:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 41.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 1:50 p.m., Samantha L. Plourd, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant on Washington Street.

2:10 p.m., Samantha E. Young, 28, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug following a report of suspicious activity on Commercial Street.

3:02 p.m., Caty E. Beaudoin, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug on State Street.

3:47 p.m., Brooke V. Fritz, 22, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant on Western Avenue.

5:49 p.m., Alex S. Perkins, 31, of Chelsea, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a traffic complaint on Cony Street.

9:58 p.m., Theodore W. Zagwyn, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.

Thursday at 1:23 a.m., Michael R. Duplessis, 48, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, elevated by two prior convictions, operating after license suspension and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident following a reported disturbance on Civic Center Drive.

IN FARMINGDALE, Wednesday at 4:28 p.m., Mindie M. Howard, 35, of Palermo, was arrested on a warrant on Maine Avenue.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 4:46 p.m., Shawn Daniel Estabrook, 40, of Otisfield, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

10:25 p.m., Justin Bradford Lewis, 43, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 7:28 p.m., Denis Lemieux, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of a probation hold and operating under the influence.

11:21 p.m., Emily Smiley, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

Thursday, 12:42 a.m., Paul C. Smith, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants and a charge of operating after suspension.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 1:49 p.m., Matthew M. Curtis, 29, of Dixfield, was issued a summons on a charge of misuse of identification and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Union Street.

8:40 p.m., Joshua G. Devito, 25, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug following an investigation on Chapel Street.

