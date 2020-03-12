AUGUSTA — Children will have swifter access to dental care under a proposal approved by the Maine Legislature.
The Maine Senate enacted the proposal from Democratic Sen. Heather Sanborn on Tuesday.
It would prohibit insurance plans from implementing waiting periods before they will cover tooth decay treatment in children.
Sanborn, of Portland, said one insurer, Northeast Delta Dental, has announced it would eliminate the waiting periods for children covered in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont beginning on Jan. 1, 2021.
Maine’s bill would be the first in the country to prohibit such waiting periods for children, Maine Democrats said.
The bill has been sent to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, who can sign it, veto it or let it become law without signature.
