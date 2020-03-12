HARTLAND – Doris M. Carr, 81, died peacefully surrounded by her family on March 10, 2020, in Pittsfield.Dot was born on June 2, 1938, in Skowhegan, the daughter of the late Gerald and Harriet (Eames) Campbell. She graduated from Solon High School with the class of 1956. She had co-owned The Hartland Diner and the This and That Shop in Hartland.Dot was a wonderful homemaker. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, making crafts, fishing and camping. She also liked putting puzzles together.She is survived by her four children, Wanda Butler and companion Rick Thwang, Roger ?Bud? Carr Jr. and wife Melissa, Darryl Carr and wife Cheryl, and Jeffery Carr and wife Judy; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and special friend Jenny Parker.She was predeceased by her parents; husband Roger Carr Sr., and two siblings, Victor Campbell and Geraldine Thibodeau.The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Sebasticook Valley Hospital for the exceptional care and compassion given to their mom.A private graveside service will be held by the family at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Hartland. To leave a message of kindness or to share a memory, please visit www.shoreynichols.com. Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.

