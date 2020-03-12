CHELSEA – James ?Jim? Anthony Buotte, 57, of Chelsea, Maine passed away peacefully Feb. 24, 2020 while vacationing in Gorham, N.H. He was born in Gardiner, Jan. 24, 1963, the son of Lynda Bailey (Rhoades) and raised by David Bailey. He was very close to his grandparents, Marion Rhoades and Roland Rhoades of Farmingdale.He is survived by his children?s mother, Elizabeth Buotte and their children, Heather Seigars of China, Jason Buotte and wife Sheree of China, Cheryl Criniti and husband Bernie of Gorham, N.H.; seven grandchildren and his siblings, Frank Bailey, Steve Bailey, Marcy Bailey and Alice Bailey.James loved the outdoors. He spent several summers at the family camp on Azicohos Lake in Wilsons Mills, where he loved to boat, hike and fish. James spent a lot of his free time working on projects and improvements on his home.He was very talented and he took a lot of pride in his work, but not as much pride that he had for his grandchildren, Shawn Seigars, Jacob Seigars, Alexis Buotte, Darien Criniti, Bryce Criniti, Caylie Buotte and Cody Buotte. He was always smiling while in there presence and was always very proud of their accomplishments. He was a great, ?Pappa?, Father, Brother and Son and will forever be loved and missed. Per his request, there will be no memorial service held. May he rest in peace and forever be in our hearts.

