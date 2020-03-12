NORRIDGEWOCK – Richard “Jake” Sirois, 84, of Norridgewock, passed away peacefully Monday, March 9, 2020 with Richard (Jake) Sirois’s family by his side. He was born Jan. 24, 1936 the son of Philip and Regina (Richard) Sirois.Jake was a graduate of Madison High School, class of 1954, having been class president as a junior, lettered in football, and was a member of the Rifle Club.After high school he worked on the family dairy farm for several years before enlisting in the US Navy. He served from 1960-1964 and was assigned to the USS Atka as an electrician. His service took him to both the South and North Poles, as well as New Zealand, a place he always wanted to travel back to.After his discharge from the Navy, Jake worked as an electrical contractor for many years. One of the jobs he worked early in his career was the electrical wiring of the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center in New York. He was a fifty-year member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and an active participant of local IBW 1253.Jake spent many years helping his father and mother operate the family farm in Norridgewock and was instrumental in its renovation and upkeep. He was known as a carpenter, mechanic, and general ?Jack of all trades? and would never throw anything away that he could fix.Jake enjoyed social gatherings and spending time with family. He was known for his talkative nature and his ability to strike up a conversation with anyone. He particularly enjoyed weekly visits with his cousins in Skowhegan and Madison, as well as his frequent visits with neighbors and friends. The family will be forever thankful for the support that the neighborhood provided in Jake?s later years. He will be missed by all.He was predeceased by his parents; a brother Dennis Sirois, a sister Dorena Thibeault and her husband Cyr. He is survived by a brother David Sirois and his wife Mary of Ithaca, New York, a sister Rosalie Perkins and her husband Colby of Freeport Maine, and many nieces and nephews and their families.Visiting hours will be held Sunday, March 15 from 2-4 p.m. at Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, March 16 at 11:00 a.m. at the Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church, Water St., Skowhegan, Maine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous