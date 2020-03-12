WEST GARDINER – Robert H. Beaulieu, 79, of West Gardiner, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at home with his wife by his side. He was born in Augusta on August 29, 1940, the son of Lionel and Ella (Carter) Beaulieu. Bob enjoyed playing his guitar and singing a wide variety of music. He had many talents in the music field since high school. He was a skilled vocalist and had a beautiful voice. He played the harmonica, and the banjo as well. Bob was asked many times to play at family gatherings and sing many goodbyes to loved ones. He enjoyed traveling to Florida, Nova Scotia and many times to Tennessee to visit family He had a love for motorcycle riding for many years with wife traveling along with him. Robert was a devoted church goer and put faith in God in his daily life. His bible was always near his living room chair where he read. He was genuinely concerned for those who needed to come to know Christ as a Savior. We love and miss you so much, Pepe. Predeceased by his parents; son, Robert G. Beaulieu passed away in 1990; two sisters, Christine Vandabought and husband Joe, Rose Breton and husband Eugene and a brother Eugene Leo Beaulieu. Robert is survived by his loving and most dedicated wife Jeannette (Moody) Beaulieu, of West Gardiner; two sons, Scott H. Beaulieu of Starks, Jason R. A. Beaulieu of Litchfield, two daughters, Justine Beaulieu of Gardiner and Lisa Randall of Limestone, Tenn.; two sisters Jeanette Campbellton and husband Frank, Irene Dunn and late husband Ronald Dunn. Robert was beloved and will be missed dearly by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. A celebation of Robert’s life for friends and family will be held at the First Baptist Church of West Gardiner, 658 Hallowell Litchfield Rd., on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. A spring graveside service will be held at the Rest Haven Cemetery in Windsor. Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous