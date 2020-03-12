SKOWHEGAN – Stephen ?Steve? B. Kiedrowski, 91, died March 7, 2020 in Skowhegan. He was born in Milwaukee Wisconsin on Dec. 26, 1928 and was the son of Stephen John and Cecelia Elizabeth (Resczynkski) Kiedrowski.

He graduated from high school in Milwaukee and went into the service of the Navy becoming a naval aviator. He served seven years in active duty and returned to civilian life in 1953, whereupon he entered Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). He graduated from RPI in 1956 with a bachelor of mechanical engineering and then worked for a petroleum company in New York City.

He is survived by his daughter, Claire Kiedrowski and husband Robert Garster of Stockton Springs, daughter, Margaret McLaughlin and husband, Shane of Durham; and grandsons, Cameron and Tristan.

He was predeceased by his parents; and daughter, Catherine Kiedrowski.

A memorial Mass will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Notre Dame de Lourdes Church, 273 Water St., Skowhegan, with a life celebration afterwards at the parish hall. Interment will be made at the Veteran?s Cemetery in Augusta at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

Somerset Humane Society

P.O. Box 453

Skowhegan, ME 04976

