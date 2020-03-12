Portland’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade, which was scheduled to be held Sunday, has been canceled in reaction to the spread of coronavirus.

The Irish American Club of Maine, which organizes the parade, announced the cancellation Thursday morning. In an email, board member Bob Kearney wrote that the “decision was not taken lightly, but the Board believes it is the best course of action due to the current health situation.”

The parade was scheduled for noon Sunday on Commercial Street in Portland. (St. Patrick’s Day is on Tuesday.) More than 400 marchers were scheduled to participate, as well as floats, bands, vehicles and mascots. The free parade has drawn crowds of about 3,000 or more over the last couple of years.

An after-parade party scheduled for Sunday at the Maine Irish Heritage Center in Portland has also been canceled, said Vinny O’Malley of the heritage center.

