OAKLAND – Wilton Arnold Larsen, 89, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Eastern Maine Medical Center following a brief illness.

Wilton was born on August 11, 1930, on his family’s farm in Larone, Maine to Arnold and Sadie (Hunter) Larsen. In 1939, Wilton became ill with rheumatic fever and spent the next five years of his young life in and out of the hospital – often for months at a time. When he finally returned home after many operations and close calls, Wilton was unable to walk. Never one to be dissuaded by obstacles, he learned to walk with the assistance of crutches rather than spend his life wheelchair bound.

After attending Easton High School and graduating from Lawrence High School in 1953, Wilton attended the Woodrow Wilson Technical School in Fishersville, Va. He graduated in 1958 with a certificate in watchmaking and returned to Maine to work for Barnstone Osgood in Lewiston.

In 1960, Wilton married Melba Mahoney in Norridgewock. And in 1962, he opened Larsen’s Jewelry Store in Oakland (later located in Fairfield and Waterville). Together with their family and friends, Wilton and Melba built their home at the end of Heath Street, where he resided for the rest of his life. Wilton was civically-minded and very active in his community, serving as an Oakland Town Councilor, president of the Oakland Lions Club, and on the board of the Waterville Osteopathic Hospital.

Throughout his life, Wilton enjoyed woodworking, traveling the United States, spending time with his family, and searching out the best deal on a good cord of wood.

Wilton is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Melba Mahoney Larsen. He is also survived by his son, Mark (Lee Anne) Larsen of Sidney, his daughter, Susan (Phuc) Tran of Portland; and his four beloved granddaughters: Elizabeth Larsen, Emily Larsen, Phoebe Tran, and Beatrix Tran. He also leaves his brother, Gerald (Mabel) Larsen and sisters, Audrey Thibodeau, Barbara Hunter, and Sandra Otis; along with several nieces and nephews.

Wilton requested that there be no funeral. There will be a burial ceremony at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 29, at Friends Cemetery on Middle Road in Fairfield.

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Wilton’s memory to the:

Oakland Fire and

Rescue Department

11 Fairfield St.

Oakland, ME 04963

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »