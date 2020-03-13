IN ANSON, Thursday at 1:55 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on River Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 8:52 a.m., an unattended death was reported on Northern Avenue.
9:50 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported near South Belfast Avenue and Ward Road.
10:56 p.m., harassment was reported on Union Street.
11:23 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Stone Street.
11:57 a.m., police recovered needles on State Street.
12:41 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Gage Street.
1:31 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Whitten Road.
1:54 p.m., fraud was reported on Riverside Drive.
2:15 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Edison Drive.
2:17 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Water Street.
2:28 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
2:45 p.m., threatening was reported on Civic Center Drive.
3:10 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.
4 p.m., harassment was reported on Allen Street.
5:32 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.
5:33 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Marketplace Drive.
11:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Glenridge Drive.
Friday at 2:32 a.m., gross sexual assault was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
IN CANAAN, Thursday at 7:33 p.m., a protection order, summons, subpoena or warrant was served on Moores Mills Road.
Friday at 6:38 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Main Street.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Thursday at 5:47 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.
IN CHINA, Friday at 3:32 p.m., at least one person was arrested or issued a summons following a traffic stop on Route 3. A full report was not available at press time.
IN CLINTON, Thursday at 10:23 a.m., harassment was reported on Booker Lane.
IN EMBDEN, Thursday at 3:54 p.m., a violation of bail or a protection order was reported on Kennebec River Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 11:03 a.m., an assault was reported on Page Terrace.
1:43 p.m., a protection order, summons, subpoena or warrant was served on Skowhegan Road.
7:09 p.m., a smoke investigation was conducted on Main Street.
IN FARMINGDALE, Thursday at 9:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bowman Street.
9:28 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Hill Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 9:39 a.m., trespassing was reported on Quebec Street.
11:16 a.m., a traffic crash involving injury was reported on Wilton Road.
3:45 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Perham Street.
IN HARMONY, Thursday at 11:08 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Athens Road.
IN LITCHFIELD, Friday at 6:51 a.m., harassment was reported on Richmond Road.
IN MADISON, Thursday at 11:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.
11:50 a.m., a violation of bail or a protective order was reported on Main Street.
1 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Park Street.
2:05 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Main Street.
Friday at 8:19 a.m., a suspicious person was reported on Hardy Street.
IN MERCER, Friday at 6:31 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Mercer Road.
IN NEW PORTLAND, Thursday at 11:55 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Middle Road.
7:09 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Lemon Stream Road.
IN NEW VINEYARD, Friday at 9:24 a.m., a traffic crash involving injury was reported on New Vineyard Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 12:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.
IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 8:20 a.m., a theft was reported on High Street.
8:34 a.m., noise was reported on Fairfield Street.
10:39 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Old Waterville Road.
10:43 a.m., a protection order violation was reported on Center Street.
7:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gagnon Road.
IN PHILLIPS, Thursday at 3:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Wheeler Hill and Salem roads.
Friday at 6:47 a.m., a traffic crash involving injury was reported on Salem Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 5:13 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Beans Corner Road.
IN ST. ALBANS, Thursday at 1:25 p.m., a theft was reported on Papoose Lane.
IN SIDNEY, Thursday at 4:06 p.m., a traffic crash with injury was reported on Middle Road.
4:46 p.m., an unattended death was reported on Ginger Place.
5:15 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Belgrade Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 11:43 a.m., a case involving larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Railroad Street.
12:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Turner Avenue.
4:35 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on Winter Street.
4:56 p.m., an assault was reported on Winter Street.
5:21 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.
6:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gem Street.
7:04 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.
8:26 p.m., a scam was reported on Water Street.
IN SOLON, Thursday at 7:59 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Ferry Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 11:57 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on College Avenue.
1:07 p.m., a theft was reported on Sherwin Street.
7:51 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Elm Street.
8:22 p.m., a theft was reported on Central Avenue.
8:38 p.m., an assault was reported on Western Avenue.
10:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.
10:50 p.m., an assault was reported on Gold Street.
11:09 p.m., noise was reported on Pleasant Street.
IN WEST GARDINER, Thursday at 9:39 a.m., theft was reported at the Four Corners General Store.
IN WILTON, Thursday at 12:06 p.m., a traffic crash involving injury was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.
5:31 p.m., threatening was reported on Corrigan Avenue.
IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 11:20 a.m., a caller from China Road reported a person was missing.
12:24 p.m., threatening was reported on St. John Street.
6:10 p.m., a theft was reported on North Pond Road.
9:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halifax Street.
Friday at 12:44 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Bay Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 11:46 a.m., Dylan Ross, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant near Boothby Street and Mount Vernon Avenue.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 2:54 p.m., Charles Frederick Rinaldi, 49, of North Anson, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening.
4:43 p.m., Mohamed Ahmed Ashkir, 33, of Portland, was arrested on five warrants.
5:01 p.m., Benn Clark, 37, address listed only as Somerset County, was arrested on a charge of operating a meth lab.
5:05 p.m., Shawn Bowman, 47, of Corinth, was arrested on a probation revocation.
5:08 p.m., Matthew Wyman, 36, address listed as unknown, was arrested on a probation revocation.
8:59 p.m., Tyler Elroy Huff, 28, of St. Albans, was arrested on a warrant.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 10:58 p.m., Graham Mogollon, 19, of Boston, Massachusetts, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and operating without a license.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 11:35 a.m., Kyle M. Derusha, 21, of Farmingdale, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Boothby Street.
4:27 p.m., Sophia I. Willette, 26, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration following a traffic stop on Airport Road.
5:19 p.m., Courtney L. Clark, 34, of Chelsea, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop near Memorial Drive and Gage Street.
