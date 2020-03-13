Portland has closed its India Street health clinic after an employee tested positive for coronavirus, City Manager Jon Jennings said Friday.

The city staff member appears to be one of two people in Maine to test presumptively positive tests for the virus.

The India Street clinic will be closed for 14 days because the 23 staff members and seven volunteers will be self-quarantined to protect against anyone spreading the virus, he said. The city also is reaching out to patients about the positive test.

In addition, Jennings said, he is closing City Hall at 3 p.m. Friday out of “an abundance of caution.”

This story will be updated.

