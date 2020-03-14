FARMINGTON — Franklin Health Pediatrics has announced that the practice is temporarily suspending walk-in urgent care services for its established patients effective Monday. A parent of a child with an urgent-care condition is asked to call the practice first so staff can triage in the event that any concerns about coronavirus arise based on screening questions, according to a news release from the practice.

“With the announcement of the first COVID-19 case in Maine in Androscoggin County, we are making this change so we can deliver the right care to sick patients while protecting others,” said Mavis Dubord, vice president practice operations.

The Maine Center for Disease Control recommends that anyone who develops a fever, cough or difficulty breathing and has recently been to an area with an active coronavirus outbreak should contact their primary care provider first and not show up unannounced at a doctor’s office or emergency department.

Anyone uncertain about the severity of a problem, is always welcome to call the practice at 778-0482. Even when the office is closed, there is always a provider on-call for consultation.

Franklin Memorial Hospital temporarily suspends use of conference rooms to outside groups

FARMINGTON — Franklin Memorial Hospital is temporarily suspending the use of its conference rooms to outside groups such as self-help groups and classes, effective Saturday, in the wake of concerns over the respiratory illness coronavirus/COVID-19 inching its way into the state, according to a news release from the hospital.

“This suspension is being done out of an abundance of caution,” said Rebecca Wood, chief nursing officer. “We apologize for any inconvenience this causes, but our primary focus is to keep our patients and staff safe.”

Anyone with questions may call Jennifer Stevens in the education department at 779-2381.

To learn more about coronavirus or COVID-19 visit mainehealth.org/healthy-communities/coronavirus.

Century 21 honors Waterville broker Jeff Jolicoeur

Jeff Jolicoeur of Century 21 Surette Real Estate in Waterville, recently was awarded the 2019 State Award for being No. 1 producer by closings, according to a news release from Century 21 Real Estate LLC.

Jolicoeur was honored during the One21 Experience, the annual gathering of global Century 21 brokers and affiliated agents in Los Angeles between Feb. 23-26 for being relentless in delivering extraordinary experiences to homebuyers and sellers in Maine.

Century 21 Surette Real Estate also received the 2019 State Award for being No. 1 company by sales production and closings, and No. 1 office by sales production and closings. Century 21 Surette Real Estate was also honored during the One21 Experience for also being relentless in delivering extraordinary experiences to homebuyers and sellers in Maine.

In its inaugural year, the Century 21 State Award recognizes relentless sales professionals and offices that have gone above and beyond providing personalized, unique moments to consumers throughout the real estate relationship.

Century 21 Surette Real Estate is a full-service brokerage located at 113 Silver St.

