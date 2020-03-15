IN ANSON, Saturday at 12:47 p.m., an assault was reported on North Main Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 7:31 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

8:16 a.m., a complaint about the threatening was made on Medical Center Parkway.

10:09 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Fontaine Street.

11:06 a.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Medical Center Parkway.

2:13 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Arsenal Street.

3:47 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Water Street.

5:11 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Norway Circle.

6:03 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Duncan Road.

7:31 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Wade Road.

7:43 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Western Avenue.

8:30 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Memorial Drive.

9:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

9:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

10:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

Sunday at 12:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive and Route 3.

12:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 3.

12:40 a.m., a disturbance was reproted on Chapel Street.

1:14 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.

2:25 a.m., intoxicated persons were reported on Western Avenue.

IN BELGRADE, Saturday at 11:42 a.m., trespassing was reported on Hulin Road.

IN BINGHAM, Saturday at 1:21 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

IN CANAAN, Saturday at 9:13 a.m., trespassing was reported on Moores Mill Road.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 4:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 4:43 p.m., theft was reported on Connor Avenue.

6:24 p.m., an assault was reported on Kelley Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 1:31 p.m., threatening was reported on Ward Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 9:52 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Belgrade Road.

5:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Blake Lane.

5:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Blake Lane.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 3:43 p.m., an assault was reported on Ell Hill Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 6:59 p.m., theft was reported on Somerset Plaza.

IN SIDNEY, Saturday at 5:50 p.m., trespassing was reported on Victory Run.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 3:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

5:16 p.m., a car theft was reported on Waterville Road.

7:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Norton Lane.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 4:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

5:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gold Street.

6:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

9:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Airport Road.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 4:35 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Clinton Avenue.

IN WINTHROP, Friday at 6:58 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Main Street.

8:53 p.m., assault was reported on Green Street.

Saturday at 5:32 a.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Little Cobbossee Avenue.

ARRESTS

3:21 p.m., a person was arrested on a charge of violation conditions of release on Ronnie Road; no further information was provided.

6:55 p.m., Giovani Morales, 39, of Winthrop, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle without a license and domestic violence assault following the report of a domestic disturbance on Canal St.

8:41 p.m, Calvin P. Limberg, 24, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol) following a motor vehicle stop at Water and Bond streets.

9:21 p.m., Billie J. Pettingill, 48, of Mount Vernon, was arrested on charges of assault and criminal threatening following the report of a disturbance on Civic Center Drive.

10:14 p.m., Heather Robins, 43, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following the report of a domestic disturbance on St. Catherine Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 1:51 a.m., Nikolai B. Sands, 21, of Vermont, arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 7:53 a.m., a 27-year-old Winthrop man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration greater than 180 days.

3:15 p.m., a 28-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of operating without a license, residence more than 90 days.

7:29 p.m., a 34-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with registration expired more than 150 days.

11:30 p.m., Caleb Dale Hubert, 30, of Livermore Falls, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation.

