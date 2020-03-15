Waterville Mayor Nick Isgro issued a statement via Facebook early Sunday morning asking residents to not bring

“The COVID-19 outbreak is giving new meaning to those “sustainable” shopping bags that politicians and environmentalists have been so eager to impose on the public,” his post says.

As of Sunday morning, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has recorded three presumptive positive tests and three preliminary presumptive positive tests under review.

Presumptive positive tests are those that Maine CDC has conducted or verified. The tests still need to be confirmed by the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“These reusable tote bags can sustain the COVID-19 and flu viruses — and spread the viruses throughout the store.”

Isgro says that at Monday’s first COVID-19 Task Force meeting, he plans to ask the group to address the City Council to ask them to temporarily suspend the ordinance that bans the use of plastic bags and to also encourage retailers to enforce a ban on reusable bags.

“This should be seen as a temporary public safety measure.” Isgro said in his post.

