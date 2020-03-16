IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 7:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

9:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Townsend Street.

12:34 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

1:31 p.m., a loose dog was reported on New England Road.

1:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Lees Court.

4:33 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

6:51 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Civic Center Drive.

10:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

10:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Davenport Street.

11:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winthrop Court.

Monday at 12:07 a.m., a burglary was reported on Western Avenue.

IN AVON, Saturday at 2:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Deer Run Road.

IN CANAAN, Sunday at 1 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Shibley Drive.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Sunday at 3:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN CLINTON, 11:08 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Park Avenue.

11:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Horseback Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 2:42 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

5:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

5:52 p.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.

6:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Serenity Circle.

10:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

Monday at 8:59 a.m., theft was reported on Skyview Drive.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 12:06 p.m., theft was reported on Wilton Road.

1:22 p.m., threatening was reported on Franklin Health Commons.

IN JAY, Sunday at 10:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Franklin Road.

Monday at 9:01 a.m., vandalism was reported on Mill Street.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 10:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on White School House Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 11:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Main Street.

12:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Lincoln Street.

8:35 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Sibley Pond Road.

IN RANGELEY, Saturday at 3:12 p.m., an assault was reported on Carry Road.

IN RICHMOND, Tuesday at 10:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Wednesday at 3:12 p.m., a family fight was reported on Ridge Road.

Friday at 3:53 p.m., fraud was reported on Plummer Road.

6:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Road.

10:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Main and Southard streets.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 5:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Milburn Street.

9:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Cedar Street.

Monday at 8:01 a.m., trespassing was reported on Waterville Road.

8:43 a.m., a robbery was reported on Butler Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 9:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

11:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Plaza.

4:22 p.m., an assault was reported on Gold Street.

6:04 p.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.

Monday at 5:45 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN WILTON, Sunday at 11:58 a.m., a chimney fire was reported on Depot Street.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 9:20 p.m., an assault was reported on Hollingsworth Street.

IN WINTHROP, Friday at 6:58 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Main Street.

8:53 p.m., assault was reported on Green Street.

Saturday at 5:32 a.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Little Cobbossee Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 5:28 a.m., Alexander Hutchinson, 33, of Belgrade, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug following a report on suspicious activity on Riverside Drive.

4:28 p.m., James W. Campbell, 41, of Augusta, was arrested on two warrants on Green Street.

5:22 p.m., Timothy Colvin, 38, of Newcastle, was arrested on a warrant following a report of suspicious activity on Stephen King Drive. During the same incident, Melissa T. Haskell, 25, of Palermo, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of fentanyl powder.

9:52 p.m., Joshua Waldeck, 33, of Augusta, was arrested on three warrants and charges of unlawful possession of cocaine base, elevated by a prior conviction, and violating a condition of release following a traffic stoop Calumet Bridge. During the same incident, Michael C. Pierce, 39, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

Monday at 4:50 a.m., David Coons, 43, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a warrant following a reported assault on Medical Center Parkway.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Saturday at 10:30 a.m., Jason A. Hill, 39, of Strong, was arrested on a warrant for assault and a warrant for burglary.

5:39 p.m., Keith Allan Bartlett, 49, of Stratton, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

8:35 p.m., Douglas Michael Fletcher, 36, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

Sunday at 1 p.m., Justin Craig Proctor, 38, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of theft.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 1:56 p.m., Nathaniel James Lancaster, 22, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Monday at 6:32 a.m., Lucas Daniel Rogers, 18, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant for theft.

7:06 a.m., Adam Joseph Tuttle, 44, of Cambridge, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 10:43 a.m., Sage Michael Thomas, 19, of Redington Street, was arrested on two warrants.

4:27 p.m., George Daniel Kuckenbaker, 44, of Labbe Street, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

10:21 p.m., Melissa Jean Winchenbach, 37, of College Avenue, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of drugs and alcohol with one prior and a probation hold.

IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 2:59 a.m., Robert E. Pomerleau, 32, of Lewiston, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence on U.S. Route 202.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 4:15 a.m., Amy Godbout, 27, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of theft following a traffic stop near Civic Center Drive and Xavier Place.

