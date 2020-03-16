AUGUSTA — Gov. Janet Mills and legislative leaders announced Monday that they reached a bipartisan deal on a revised $73 million supplemental budget proposal, with much of the new spending aimed at combating coronavirus.

The proposal is $52 million less than an earlier spending plan offered by Mills in February, reflecting a growing concern that Maine’s economy and tax revenues collected by the state could suffer dramatically in the months ahead.

Mills, a Democrat, and State House leaders also agreed to a $105 million borrowing package for road and bridge construction and repair, and another $15 million bond for expanding high-speed internet in parts of rural Maine. The Legislature is expected to vote on the spending and borrowing packages Tuesday and then adjourn to comply with social distancing recommendations by health officials.

“This revised proposal represents a bipartisan effort to strengthen the state’s ability to respond to and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Maine,” Mills said in a prepared statement. “It takes strong steps to boost Maine’s health care system in support of our most vulnerable citizens, support the Maine CDC, and prepare for the very real prospect of an economic downturn related to the virus. I thank Legislative leaders for rising to the challenge of our times to reach this agreement and protect Maine people and our economy.”

The unusual joint news release Monday included statements from legislative leaders of both parties.

“In these highly unusual times, we must all adjust to a very new and unfamiliar ‘normal’ for the short term while being mindful of our neighbors, family, and friends,” said Senate Minority Leader Dana Dow, R-Waldoboro. “This is also true here in the State Capitol, where all of us have been working collaboratively through the weekend and beyond to look after the best interests of all Mainers.”

House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, also lauded the effort.

“As elected officials, we have a grave and urgent responsibility to take decisive action to confront this crisis,” Gideon said.

The new supplemental budget prioritizes initiatives related to COVID-19, including a $1 million funding infusion for the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The money will be used to supplement federal funds to expand capacity at the state laboratory and to hire and retain critical health care personnel, including epidemiologists and public health nurses, to respond to the pandemic.

The revised proposal also includes $10.6 million for rate increases to support direct health care providers who care for the highest-risk Maine people, including seniors and those with underlying health conditions, as well as people with disabilities.

The spending package also dedicates $17.4 million to the Budget Stabilization Fund to prepare for the possibility of future coronavirus-related expenses or any shifts in Maine’s economy as a result of the virus. If the increase is approved by the Legislature, the Budget Stabilization Fund will have grown by approximately $50 million since Mills took office.

The new budget proposal also does not draw any funds from a $74 million revenue surplus that had been forecast for the next two years, but which was issued prior to the coronavirus outbreak.

The proposal is in addition to a series of other bipartisan emergency bills under consideration by the Legislature, including changes to the state’s unemployment insurance program that would allow faster access to benefits for those who lose work because of the pandemic.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: