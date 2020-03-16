Portland’s city manager announced an emergency curfew on Monday, saying establishments where groups gather for entertainment or to socialize must close all day on Tuesday and between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. the rest of the week in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The mandatory shutdown from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 2 a.m. on Wednesday is aimed at heading off the traditional celebratory events of St. Patrick’s Day, when thousands of bargoers and revelers pack city bars and restaurants from morning until late at night, often standing shoulder-to-shoulder. The 8 p.m. curfew Wednesday through Saturday will effectively shutter night life in the city’s popular Old Port.

The impact on businesses was made clear later Monday when one of the Old Port’s popular Irish pubs, Bull Feeney’s, decided to shut down until further notice and laid off its 30 employees.

The emergency declaration singles out “restaurants, bars, movie theaters, museums, dance clubs, music venues and any other establishment where individuals gather in groups or are in close contact with one another.”

Businesses that do not host gatherings, including grocery stores and department stores, are permitted stay open. There are no current plans to limit the physical movement of people or vehicles within the city.

“This is a time of shared sacrifice for all of us, and we must be willing to alter our daily lives for now,” City Manager Jon Jennings said in a statement. “I understand the very difficult situation this puts our business owners in, but in a global pandemic, it cannot be business as usual. We simply cannot have large gatherings, such as in the Old Port. We need your help in confronting the coronavirus.”

Individuals who violate the prohibition, including the owner of a bar or establishment, could face a fine of $500 for not complying with the order.

“The city is also strongly recommending all restaurants close to dine-in customers, or dramatically limit the number of customers, and provide takeout or delivery options only for the foreseeable future,” the city’s announcement says. “While this is the preferable option, the city understands that some restaurants may not be set up to do so. Additionally, the city recommends that all gyms and fitness studios close.”

The curfew is supported by the city charter, which grants Jennings the power to declare an emergency in all or parts of the city to “whenever a disaster or civil emergency exists or appears imminent.”

The emergency declaration expires in five days, but the city council may vote to extend it, according to the charter.

Under the charter, Jennings has broad power to implement regulations prohibiting or restricting the movement of vehicles and people in all or parts of the city and to call on state government or other municipalities for assistance and to access supplies or other vital materials to protect the health, life and property of residents.

The measures are designed to curb transmission of COVID-19, which is moving through communities in Cumberland County. So far, the state has 17 confirmed or likely cases, and the number of presumptive positive tests is only expected to grow as capacity for more testing at the state and federal level expands.

The decision did not come lightly, Jennings said, and he recognized the financial hardship that closures will impose.

Bull Feeney’s, an Old Port staple since 2002 and one of the Irish pubs that fills with revelers each year, will not only be closed on Tuesday, but will remain closed until further notice, said the restaurant’s owner, Doug Fuss. The risk to patrons and staff of spreading the virus is now too immediate to ignore, Fuss said. It is the first time the business has cancelled the festivities.

He told staff Monday afternoon, and the bar’s doors were locked shortly after, he said. About 30 people, including, kitchen staff, servers, managers and others, will lose their jobs for an unknown period. Fuss said he expects to offer everyone back their positions when it’s safe to open again — but Fuss has no idea when that will be.

“I think St. Patrick’s day itself motivated the move by governments across the country, because we’re seeing what’s happened in Italy, especially,” said Fuss. “I think people who are out on that day are thinking they are healthy, and that the virus isn’t spreading among them to cause a real problems.”

Italian officials were at first reluctant to shut down nightlife and eateries following an explosion of corona infections, and the close contact that restaurants and bars provide is prime conditions for the spread of the virus.

As for the staff, Fuss said many were enjoying one last pint after the doors to the public were locked.

“Many of them are down at the bar right now,” he said. “I bought them all a drink.”

This story will be updated.

