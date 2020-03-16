LEWISTON — Two patients, one at Central Maine Medical Center and one at Bridgton Hospital, have tested positive for COVID-19, including one who had come in contact with an existing known carrier of the virus, according to officials at Central Maine Healthcare on Monday afternoon.

Both patients are in self-quarantine at home.

One of the patients was tested Friday at Bridgton Hospital, officials said, where they had visited the emergency department for respiratory symptoms after travel to a high-risk area.

The other patient was tested Saturday at Central Maine Medical Center after being identified as having exposure to a known COVID-19 positive individual.

An Androscoggin County woman who had been exposed while traveling in Italy tested positive last week. CMH officials said 50 tests have been provided as of Monday evening.

In addition to satellite testing sites adjacent to hospital Emergency Departments, CMH officials said they will shortly be providing drive-up testing adjacent to Maine Urgent Care in Topsham. That service should be available by Friday.

