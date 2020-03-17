Members of Tardiff-Belanger Post 39 Madison celebrated the Legion’s birthday on March 2 with cake and ice cream prior to their monthly membership meeting. March 15 is the American Legion’s 101st birthday, founded in 1919.

Those in attendance included Eric Fluet, Curt Sanborn, Ray Cloutier, Scott Eggleston, John Ziacoma, Aaron Rollins, John Bryant, Gene Tweedie, Ted Misiaszek, Joe Jenks, Joe Slavinski, Dan Houssock, Vincent Santoni, Gene Dube, Ron Page and Post 39 Cmdr. Robert Demchak.

Any veteran who would like to join Tardiff-Belanger Post 39 Madison can call 696-5848, email [email protected] or visit mainelegionpost39.org.

For more information, visit mainelegion.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: