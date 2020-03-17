IN ANSON, Monday at 11:25 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Finch Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 10:12 a.m., trespassing was reported on Mud Mill Road.

11:26 a.m., a sex offense violation was reported on Union Street.

4:56 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Caldwell Road.

5:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.

5:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on State Street.

6:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

6:28 p.m., a burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Western Avenue.

7:42 p.m., theft was reported on Ronnie Road.

8:26 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Eastern Avenue.

9:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winthrop Court.

9:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

9:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Burns Road.

10:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Jefferson Street.

11:12 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Western Avenue.

11:13 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Northern Avenue.

Tuesday at 12:12 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 11:48 a.m., harassment was reported on Serenity Circle.

9:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Street.

Tuesday, 9:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.

IN FARMINGDALE, Monday at 9:14 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Carr Lane.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 1:15 p.m., assault was reported on Livermore Falls Road.

6:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waugh Road.

7:21 p.m., threatening was reported on Thompson Walton Court.

IN HALLOWELL, Tuesday at 2:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN LITCHFIELD, Monday at 5:05 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Whippoorwill Road.

IN MANCHESTER, Monday at 12:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jamies Pond Road.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Monday at 8:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Foxfire Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 2:11 p.m., theft was reported on Mercer Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 11:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pittsfield Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 9:31 a.m., vandalism was reported on Greenwood Avenue.

10:48 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Russell Road.

11:06 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Family Circle.

1:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Parkman Hill Road.

4:29 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Waye Street.

4:37 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

6:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Red Bridge Road.

9:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on French Street.

IN STRONG, Tuesday at 3:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lambert Hill Road.

IN ROME, Tuesday at 7:43 a.m., trespassing was reported on Rome Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 2:05 p.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.

2:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

3 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elmhurst Street.

3:43 p.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

5:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

7:34 p.m., assault was reported on Hillside Avenue.

7:45 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Gold Street.

9:09 p.m, criminal mischief was reported on Front Street.

11:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on First Rangeway.

Tuesday, 12:47 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Place.

1:30 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Place.

3:01 a.m., threatening was reported on Highwood Street.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 2:49 p.m., theft was reported on China Road.

IN WILTON, Monday at 4:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stockford Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 6:13 p.m., Melinda S. Horan, 62, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and operating with a suspended or revoked license following a reported hit-and-run on Cony Street.

7:39 p.m., Autumn L.M. Hamlet, 19, of Augusta, was arrested on three charges of assault following a reported disturbance on Caldwell Road.

IN JEFFERSON, Thursday, Caroline R. Hyson, 34, of South Bristol, was arrested on a charge of burglary, domestic violence assault and theft on North Clary Road.

Thursday, Earl T. Libby, 31, of Newcastle, was arrested on a charge of burglary, assault and criminal mischief on North Clary Road.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 2:37 p.m., David Dellinger, 35, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of attempted murder, reckless conduct, domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

2:52 p.m., Kyle Lawrence Downs, 27, of Knox, was arrested on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation.

3:42 p.m., Dustin Tyler McKenney, 27, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of domestic violence assault.

4:27 p.m., Nathaniel L. Merchant, 33, of Industry, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.

SUMMONS

IN FARMINGDALE, Monday at 3:30 p.m., Aaron R. Holmes, 39, of Bowdoinham, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Maine Avenue.

IN DRESDEN, Saturday, Tarah L. Diffin, 41, of Dresden was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked on Blinn Hill Road.

