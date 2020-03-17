IN ANSON, Monday at 11:25 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Finch Street.
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 10:12 a.m., trespassing was reported on Mud Mill Road.
11:26 a.m., a sex offense violation was reported on Union Street.
4:56 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Caldwell Road.
5:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.
5:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on State Street.
6:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.
6:28 p.m., a burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Western Avenue.
7:42 p.m., theft was reported on Ronnie Road.
8:26 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Eastern Avenue.
9:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winthrop Court.
9:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
9:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Burns Road.
10:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Jefferson Street.
11:12 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Western Avenue.
11:13 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Northern Avenue.
Tuesday at 12:12 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 11:48 a.m., harassment was reported on Serenity Circle.
9:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Street.
Tuesday, 9:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.
IN FARMINGDALE, Monday at 9:14 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Carr Lane.
IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 1:15 p.m., assault was reported on Livermore Falls Road.
6:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waugh Road.
7:21 p.m., threatening was reported on Thompson Walton Court.
IN HALLOWELL, Tuesday at 2:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
IN LITCHFIELD, Monday at 5:05 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Whippoorwill Road.
IN MANCHESTER, Monday at 12:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jamies Pond Road.
IN MOUNT VERNON, Monday at 8:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Foxfire Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 2:11 p.m., theft was reported on Mercer Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 11:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pittsfield Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 9:31 a.m., vandalism was reported on Greenwood Avenue.
10:48 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Russell Road.
11:06 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Family Circle.
1:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Parkman Hill Road.
4:29 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Waye Street.
4:37 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.
6:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Red Bridge Road.
9:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on French Street.
IN STRONG, Tuesday at 3:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lambert Hill Road.
IN ROME, Tuesday at 7:43 a.m., trespassing was reported on Rome Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 2:05 p.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.
2:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.
3 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elmhurst Street.
3:43 p.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
5:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
7:34 p.m., assault was reported on Hillside Avenue.
7:45 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Gold Street.
9:09 p.m, criminal mischief was reported on Front Street.
11:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on First Rangeway.
Tuesday, 12:47 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Place.
1:30 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Place.
3:01 a.m., threatening was reported on Highwood Street.
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 2:49 p.m., theft was reported on China Road.
IN WILTON, Monday at 4:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stockford Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 6:13 p.m., Melinda S. Horan, 62, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and operating with a suspended or revoked license following a reported hit-and-run on Cony Street.
7:39 p.m., Autumn L.M. Hamlet, 19, of Augusta, was arrested on three charges of assault following a reported disturbance on Caldwell Road.
IN JEFFERSON, Thursday, Caroline R. Hyson, 34, of South Bristol, was arrested on a charge of burglary, domestic violence assault and theft on North Clary Road.
Thursday, Earl T. Libby, 31, of Newcastle, was arrested on a charge of burglary, assault and criminal mischief on North Clary Road.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 2:37 p.m., David Dellinger, 35, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of attempted murder, reckless conduct, domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
2:52 p.m., Kyle Lawrence Downs, 27, of Knox, was arrested on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation.
3:42 p.m., Dustin Tyler McKenney, 27, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of domestic violence assault.
4:27 p.m., Nathaniel L. Merchant, 33, of Industry, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.
SUMMONS
IN FARMINGDALE, Monday at 3:30 p.m., Aaron R. Holmes, 39, of Bowdoinham, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Maine Avenue.
IN DRESDEN, Saturday, Tarah L. Diffin, 41, of Dresden was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked on Blinn Hill Road.
