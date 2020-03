IN ANSON, Tuesday at 5:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Heald Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 9:10 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Riverside Drive.

2:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

2:44 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Ridge Road.

4:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

4:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

4:45 p.m., theft was reported on Industrial Drive.

5:54 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

8:31 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Gray Birch Drive.

9:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Learners Drive.

IN BENTON, Tuesday at 1:07 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Gogan Road.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 12:12 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Park Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 5:28 p.m., threatening was reported on Kelley Street.

9:45 pm., a domestic disturbance was reported on Six Rod Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 9:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairbanks Road.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 4:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.

4:09 p.m., a person was reported missing from Alexandra Drive.

8:24 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Winter Street.

Saturday at 7:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Walgreens on Spring Street.

8:52 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Holiday Lane.

9:47 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Winter Street.

Sunday at 12:04 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Elm Street.

2:43 p.m., an animal problem was reported on High Holborn Street.

Monday at 3:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Gardiner Waterfront.

6:34 p.m., assault was reported at Hannaford on Maine Avenue.

9 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Central Street.

Tuesday at 11:09 a.m., an animal problem was reported on green Street.

12:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Harrison Avenue.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 12:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

IN LITCHFIELD, Wednesday at 2:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Richmond Road.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 5:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Shusta Road.

Wednesday, 8:41 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Nichols Street.

IN MANCHESTER, Tuesday at 4:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pond Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 2:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN NEW SHARON, Tuesday at 3:32 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Mercer Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 6:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 10:31 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.

IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 9:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 7:05 a.m., threatening was reported on Detroit Street.

IN READFIELD, Tuesday at 8:32 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Old Kents Hill Road.

IN SIDNEY, Tuesday at 11:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 5:04 p.m., threatening was reported on Blah Street

7:16 p.m., harassment was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

11:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on St. James Street.

Wednesday, 9:41 a.m., trespassing was reported on Pineview Avenue.

IN STRONG, Tuesday at 3:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lambert Hill Road.

2:46 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Norton Hill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 10:49 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Kimball Street.

12:20 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Burleigh Street.

1:51 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Drummond Avenue.

5:07 p.m., theft was reported on Summer Street.

8:33 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on College Avenue.

9:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Concourse.

10:10 p.m., assault was reported on Cool Street.

10:23 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Hathaway Street.

Wednesday, 5:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Roosevelt Avenue.

IN WEST GARDINER, Tuesday at 12:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stoneham Drive.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 12:04 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Morrison Hill Road.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 2:39 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Garland Road.

3:09 p.m., theft was reported on Bassett Road.

5:16 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Boston Avenue.

8:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Clifford Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN GARDINER, Friday at 8:55 p.m., James L. White, 50, of China, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a motor vehicle accident near Spring Street and Mount Vernon Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 3:09 p.m., Paul Errol Badger, 23, of Bangor, was arrested on three warrants.

3:30 p.m., Carmine Ferrante, 46, of Morrill, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.

8:06 p.m., Joseph Annaloro, 49, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

Wednesday, 1:11 a.m., Tyler Stover, 19, of Oakland, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violating condition of release.

SUMMONSES

IN GARDINER, Saturday at 7:57 a.m., Matthieu J. Aubuchon, 30, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer following a reported theft on Old Brunswick Road.

IN WEST GARDINER, Tuesday at 11 p.m., Richard C. Zoglio, 24, of Whitefield, was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence following a motor vehicle accident on Benson Road.

