OAKLAND – Merl passed away peacefully at home with family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Merl was born in Waterville on March 19, 1957, the son of Merland L. O’Neal Sr. and Thelma (Bickford) O’Neal.He attended school in Oakland and was a graduate of Messalonskee High School, class of 1975. During his school years he was a member of the Messalonskee marching band and played the tuba.Merl had a passion for cooking. As a teenager he had a part time job at the Coffee Pot Restaurant on Main Street in Oakland. After graduating high school, he went to work at the Food For Thought Restaurant, another local restaurant in Oakland. He was the head cook there for many years. He also catered numerous weddings and events for friends and family. This man made the most scrumptious cheesecake that you could ever eat and made many of them over the years.Later in life he went to work for C.N. Brown and worked at The Big Apple Convenience Store in Fairfield until he had to take an early retirement because of health problems. Merl was also a member of the Oakland American Legion and on occasion worked there bartending.Merl’s favorite hobby was wood working. He could build just about anything and made the most beautiful pieces of furniture for family and friends. He also liked searching through antique stores to find the most unusual and unique pieces.Merl always put family first in his life and was always ready to lend a helping hand whenever help was needed. He was always upbeat and faced his illnesses with great courage.He will be sadly missed, but never forgotten. Merl was a generous, loving brother and a caring son who looked after his mother. Brother you filled our hearts with such joy and love in the time that we shared.Merl was predeceased by his father, Merland L. O’Neal Sr. He is survived by his mother, Thelma (Bickford) O’Neal; his sister, Bonnie Stratton and friend Gary Desrosiers, sister Debbie Wentworth and her husband Rick, brother Joey O’Neal and his wife Jaime, niece Tanya Kormann and her husband Eric and their children, Benjamin, Abigale, and Marley; niece, Sydney O’Neal; nephew, Gabe Wentworth and his wife Angela and their children, Hannah and Anthony; nephew, Jeremiah Stratton and his wife Paula and their children, Jack and Poppy; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and wonderful and special friends.The family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses, hospice nurses, and healthcare workers for the excellent care that they provided for Merl.There will be a graveside service in early May at Lewis Cemetery in Oakland and a celebration of life following the service at the home of Leatrice and Roger Grevois. All are welcome.Service date and time will be announced in May.An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comArrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.

