BRUNSWICK – Carlos James Henry Mateyko was born March 28, 1957 and passed early in the morning on March 15, 2020 with family at his side. He was a dedicated son, father, and brother and will be missed by many. James was born to Charles and Rachel (Raquel) Mateyko on the Tachikawa Airforce Base in Japan. He had a great sense of humor and touched many lives through his work and social activities, including those at the American Legion Post #132 in Richmond. He served in the United States Marine Corp. from 1976 to 1980 and reenlisted in the Navy Reserves in 1992. He also served with the Bowdoinham Volunteer Fire Department in his younger years. He enjoyed many activities including; spending time with his children, bingo, NASCAR, and snowmobiling. He is survived by his three children, Ryan, Lucas and Julianna Mateyko; his five siblings, Rachelle Tome, George Mateyko, Dolores Mateyko, Julianna Dullum, and Joseph Mateyko; his aunt, Ofira Grace “Fifi” Gonzales Merkle; and his 12 nieces and nephews. A memorial visitation will be held at Kincer Funeral Home,130 Pleasant Street, Richmond, on Thursday, March 19 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Graveside services will be held at Maine Veterans Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta on Friday, March 20 at 2 p.m.Condolences may be expressed at www.kincerfuneralhome.com All flowers, donations, and condolences can be sent to Kincer Funeral Home in Richmond, Maine.

