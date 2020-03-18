SIDNEY – James A. “Big Jim” Howard, 77, of Ginger Place, died unexpectedly, at his home on March 12, 2020. He was born in Vassalboro on March 8, 1943. His parents were Harlow and Glenora L. (Glidden) Howard.Prior to his retirement, Jim was employed for 30 years as a heavy equipment operator by Williams Construction, later known as Ferraiolo Construction and subsequently State Paving. Jim enjoyed the outdoors and found contentment watching wildlife and grooming trails. With an affinity for cars, Jim joined the Northeast Cruisers Car Club and Maine Street Machines. Jim never met a stranger, he could strike up a conversation with anyone and never ran out of things to say. Big Jim was predeceased by his parents; and by a son, Eddie Tourigny. Surviving is his wife, Helen (Edwards) Perry of Sidney; two sons, James G. Howard of Topsham and Ray Tourigny of Durham, daughters, Pamela Ann Yenco of West Bowdoin, Ginger Howard of Thomaston, and Lori Padden of Hallowell; a nephew, Walter “Gator” Willey of Fairfield; eight grandsons, Mark A. Padilla of Kingsland, Ga., Parker J. Howard of Topsham, Tyler J. Howard of Patchogue, N.Y., Joshua N. Underhill of Gardiner, Jesse S. Tozier of Augusta, Kameron J. Tourigny of New Port Richey, Fla., Samuel R. Tourigny of Durham, and Camden E. Tourigny of Durham, ; two granddaughters, Brooke N. Howard of Topsham and Kalie A. Tourigny of Augusta; seven great-grandchildren; and a loving Bruno Howard. Words from his wife: “Big Jim, I will love you and miss you forever! -Your Babe” .WHEN I LOST YOUI wish I could see you one more time,Come walking throughthe door…But I know that is impossibleI will hear your voiceno more.I know you canfeel my tearsAnd you don’t wantme to cry,Yet my heart isbroken becauseI can’t understandwhy someoneSo precious had to die.I pray that God will give me strengthAnd somehow get me through…As I struggle with the heartacheThat cameWhen I Lost You.There are no public visiting hours and no public funeral services scheduled.A Celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant Street, Augusta, Maine. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.Memorial donations can be made toyour local Humane Society.

