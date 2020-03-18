BURRILLVILLE, R.I. – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Reta Ann (Blaisdell) Wheater, 86, on March 6, 2020. She leaves her family and friends beautiful memories of a life well lived.Reta was born on Jan. 14, 1934 to Gladys (Jepson) and Elmer Blaisdell of Skowhegan, Maine. She was raised with older siblings Durwood, Elaine, and Walter on a farm filled with animals, flowers, vegetables, and all the chores that went with them. After graduating Skowhegan High School in 1951, she earned her degree in 1954 from Becker Junior College in Worcester, Mass. Reta met her beloved husband Lawrence V. Wheater when a college friend invited her to Rhode Island for the weekend. Reta found her match in her tall WWII vet and college graduate who towered above her (slightly!) at 6-foot-3. They married in 1955. Upon settling in RI, Reta was a medical secretary for two years and later assistant to the Burrillville School Department Superintendent’s office for 25 years. A Pascoag Community Baptist Church member and a favorite Brownies and Girl Scouts Leader, Reta was an outgoing, loyal, and lovely sister, wife, mother, and friend who lived to organize dinners, gatherings, special events, trips, and cruises. She retired in December 1988, and with her husband, became “snowbirds” who enjoyed bowling, eating out, traveling, watching movies, plays, and sports with their Deland, FL “super friends” whom they cherished. Larry was a thoughtful, funny, easy-going complement to her enthusiastic organizing and non-stop energy, and together they enjoyed 55 years of love, family, community, and travel until Larry’s death on April 21, 2010.In addition to her daughters Kathi Wheater and Jane Wheater Dubey and their husbands Pierre LaBelle and Roderick Dubey, Reta is survived by her sister Elaine Blaisdell Cannell of Skowhegan, ME, her grandsons Joshua Dubey and Jesse Dubey and his wife Heather Helton Dubey, great grandchildren Tristan, Brooke, and Braxton, and her extended family of treasured nieces and nephews, their spouses and children.When coronavirus precautions are lifted, a memorial service will be held at Community Baptist Church in Pascoag. Please visit Reta’s memorial page at www.boucherfh.com if you would like us to send you the new day and time.

