FAIRFIELD – Suellen P. Luce, 77, of Fairfield passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan. She was born in Waterville on Jan. 10, 1943, the daughter of the late Bernard and Roberta (Gurney) Pomerleau.Suellen was a graduate of Lawrence High School in Fairfield. She was very respected in the food service industry, retiring from Sysco following many years of dedicated service.She was an avid reader, and especially enjoyed reading works from Elisabeth Ogilvie. She also enjoyed rides, music, the outdoors, being at camp in Kingfield, and fishing with her grandsons, but most important in her life was her family. She was a very dear mother and a very kind woman that loved her family dearly and was the glue that held the family together.Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a sister and a brother.Suellen will be sadly missed by her son, Harry Luce and his companion, Nikki St. Peter; her special grandchildren, Kaitlyn and her fiancé Matt, Jacob and his wife Cyndney, and Jared; and her special friends, Gloria and Nel Guerette, Sandra Otis, Art and Ginger Smith, and the Charles family.Per her request there will be no public services.An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comArrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous