IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 5:29 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported at Riverside and Sparrow drives.

11:47 a.m., a dog-at-large was reported on Cider Court.

11:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Malta Street.

3:42 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Ward Road.

3:54 p.m., an individual was issued a summons or arrested following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive. Further information was not available at press time.

4:15 p.m., property was recovered on Union Street.

4:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

4:34 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Lambert Avenue.

4:40 p.m., a pedestrian check was requested at Mount Vernon Avenue and Bond Street.

5:20 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Water Street.

5:35 p.m., a past burglary was reported on South Belfast Avenue.

5:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chapel Street.

6:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.

6:42 p.m., drug offenses were reported on Old Winthrop Road.

6:57 p.m., needles were recovered on King Street.

8:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

9:35 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

10:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.

10:50 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Fuller Road.

10:58 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

Thursday at 12:34 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN EMBDEN, Wednesday at 1:48 p.m., harassment was reported on Embden Pond Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 8:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.

10:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 10:15 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

Thursday at 12:25 a.m., a burglary was reported on Main Street.

3:35 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Knowlton Corner Road.

IN FAYETTE, Wednesday at 9:06 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Sandy River Road.

IN JAY, Wednesday at 6:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jewell Street.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 8:41 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Nichols Street.

2:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Point Avenue.

4:20 p.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.

IN MANCHESTER, Wednesday at 3:20 p.m., theft was reported on Mountain View Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Wednesday at 9:15 p.m., a chimney fire was reported on Seans Corner Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 12:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Belgrade Road.

IN PHILLIPS, Wednesday at 4:38 p.m., threatening was reported on Park Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 7:05 a.m., threatening was reported on Detroit Street.

12:47 p.m., an assault was reported on Somerset Avenue.

Thursday at 8:21 a.m., theft was reported on Somerset Avenue.

IN SIDNEY, Wednesday at 4:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belgrade Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 9:41 a.m., trespassing was reported on Pineview Avenue.

3:14 p.m., threatening was reported on Hanover Street.

Thursday at 7:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

IN STARKS, Wednesday at 10:34 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Wednesday at 1:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cross Hill Road.

IN VIENNA, Wednesday at 1:53 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Tower Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:43 p.m., fraud was reported on Main Street.

4:10 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

5:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.

6:14 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

7:54 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

10:40 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.

IN WAYNE, Wednesday at 9:53 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Fairbanks Road.

IN WELD, Wednesday at 5:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on School Street.

IN WEST GARDINER, Wednesday at 9:02 a.m., theft was reported on Spears Corner Road.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 8:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ticonic Bridge.

2:49 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Halifax Street.

5:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Augusta Road.

8:05 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Ticonic Bridge.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:15 p.m., Joshua J. Mortimer, 21, of Mount Vernon, was arrested on charges of criminal threatening and violating conditions of release following a report of criminal threatening on Union Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 7:19 a.m., Robert H. White, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on warrants for criminal mischief, theft, possession of stolen items and two counts of violating conditions of release.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 1:37 a.m., William Moore, 23, of Augusta, was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration greater than 150 days following a traffic stop at Bond and Water streets.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 4:10 p.m., Kayla A. Grenier, 23, of Benton, was issued a summons on a charge of theft.

