AUGUSTA – The winter sports season is over and it’s time to honor the best in central Maine.
As the spring sports season is on hold because of coronavirus concerns, we take a look at the Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel winter sports all-stars in skiing, swimming, wrestling, indoor track, hockey and basketball.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Maine Crime
Central Maine March 19 police log
-
Business
Tax season interrupted by coronavirus, creating concern for Maine accountants
-
Business
State agency releases emergency loans for businesses impacted by coronavirus
-
Politics
Joe Biden, nominee-in-waiting. And waiting. And waiting.
-
Arts & Entertainment
Cannes Film Festival postponed, potentially to June or July