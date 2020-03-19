AUGUSTA – The high school spring sports season is on hold as the coronavirus outbreak continues to widen.

Many of us are working from home now. Kids are engulfed in home-learning, and we are all left wondering when a return to “normalcy” will occur.

With the seemingly all sports – from professional to scholastic – on hiatus, why not take a look back on the high school basketball tournaments, which wrapped up a few weeks ago.

Here are some our Center Court podcasts, which staff writers Travis Barrett, Drew Bonifant, Travis Lazarczyk and sports editor Bill Stewart break down the games that attracted crowds from Jackman to Kittery.

We hope you enjoy …

Here’s our podcast, in which we take a look at the Class C South boys and girls finals..

..

And here’s our podcast off the Class A North boys and girls championship games.

And, for good measure, here we are talking about some regional semifinals..

