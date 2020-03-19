HALLOWELL — The annual ticket auction, sponsored by the Sacred Heart Church Ladies Guild in Hallowell, scheduled for March 28 has been canceled. The guild will assess whether or not it can be rescheduled at a later date.
For more information, email Frances Miliano, guild vice-president, at [email protected].
