IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 5:12 a.m., theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Western Avenue.

10:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Leighton Road.

10:59 a.m., fraud was reported on Union Street.

11:54 a.m., harassment was reported on Eastern Avenue.

2:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

2:34 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Oxford Street.

2:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Calumet Bridge.

3:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

4:34 p.m., a person was reported missing from Mount Vernon Avenue.

4:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

5:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

5:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fontaine Street.

5:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

6:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.

6:38 p.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.

8 p.m., needles were recovered on Mount Vernon Avenue.

9:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chapel Street.

9:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Spring Street.

Friday at 12:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gray Birch Drive.

12:57 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.

4:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Enterprise Drive.

4:59 a.m., rescue officials responded to a reported leak or odor of propane or natural gas on Union Street.

IN ANSON, Thursday at 4:31 p.m., mischief was reported on Wilson Street.

8:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 1:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Park Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 7:58 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGDALE, Friday at 5:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maine Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 12:25 a.m., burglary was reported on Main Street.

3:35 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Knowlton Corner Road.

4:45 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on School Street.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 1:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wellington Road.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 10:54 a.m., theft was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Thursday at 4:46 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on School Street.

Friday, 7:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carrabassett Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Friday at 3 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 12:04 p.m., trespassing was reported on Red Bridge Road.

12:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Red Bridge Road.

1:24 p.m., trespassing was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

3:46 p.m., theft was reported on Oak Street.

9:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairview Avenue.

10:50 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.

IN STRONG, Thursday at 5:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Phillips Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 1:10 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mason Corner Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 6:08 a.m., burglary was reported on Oakland Place.

8:31 a.m., a fight was reported on Colby Street.

9:07 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Silver Street.

9:32 a.m., theft was reported on Colonial Street.

9:55 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

10:58 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Francis Street.

11:49 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Norman Avenue.

1:18 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Elm Street.

3:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Court.

5:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

7:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.

7:28 p.m., shoplifting was reported on College Avenue.

8:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

8:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hathaway Street.

10:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gritty Lane.

Friday, 5:33 a.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 4:51 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 8:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Warren Terrace.

Friday, 12:08 a.m., assault was reported on China Road.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 8:22 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Clark Street.

11:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Royal Street.

11:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Rambler Road.

Thursday at 11:34 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Maranacook Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 8:10 a.m., Scott A. Boardman, 55, of Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of violating a condition of release following a well-being check on Western Avenue.

5:44 p.m., Jarin M. Cocco, 25, of Waldoboro, was arrested on a warrant following a report of trespassing on Mount Vernon Avenue.

Friday at 2:59 a.m., Nicholas Stoddard, 25, of Whitefield, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, attaching false plates, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, refusing to give personal information to an officer and operating with a suspended license following a traffic stop on Spring Road.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 7:19 a.m., Robert H. White, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on five warrants.

5:19 p.m., Gregory L.W. Lasselle, 25, of Pittsfield, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, motor vehicle speeding 30 miles per hour over speed limit and driving to endanger.

IN ROME, Thursday at 6:39 p.m., Kathy A. Laplante, 56, of Mount Vernon, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a reported traffic offense on North Cove Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 4 p.m., Michael Hamilton, 24, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release and a warrant.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 7:58 p.m., Joseph W. Brann, 26, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal mischief following a reported disturbance on Northern Avenue.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: