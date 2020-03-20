Maine has 56 cases of coronavirus, an increase of four cases since Thursday, and 2,264 people have tested negative, the Maine Center for Disease Control reported on its website Friday morning.
The case count includes 44 that have been confirmed by the CDC and 12 that are presumed positive and awaiting confirmation. There are seven counties with cases, the the concentration of cases remains in Cumberland County, with 26 confirmed and nine positive.
One person has recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the CDC reported.
The director of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, discussed the figures for Maine cases of COVID-19 and highlighted the public health system’s efforts to respond to the pandemic at media briefing at noon.
Shah clarified at the briefing that there are actually eight new cases in Maine, but that three of the cases that were previously defined as Maine cases were transferred to another state, in keeping with official protocols. One other case that initially tested as positive proved to be negative after the CDC identified a clerical error at a private lab that conducted the test. Shah said one case was also erroneously listed as Hancock County when the actual residence of the individual was in another county.
He also reviewed the state’s efforts to obtain more personal protective equipment for health care workers and listed numbers of respirators, gowns and other items obtained recently. Gov. Janet Mills on Thursday released a letter she had written to the federal government urging the more rapid release of equipment to Maine.
He said Maine has 135 intensive care unit beds and that this morning, 56 were available. He said 218 of 291 ventilators in Maine were available. The ventilators are used to provide critical respiratory support to sick individuals. Maine has asked for more than 300 additional ventilators from the federal government, Shah said.
This story will be updated.
