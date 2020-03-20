VASSALBORO – Bruce P. Arnold, 63, of Arnold Road, died March 13, 2020 at Alfond Center for Health in Augusta after a brief illness. He was born in Augusta on Sept. 25, 1956, the son of Paul Arnold and Louise (Young) Arnold.He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, boating ATVing and camping. He was a member of the Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks of Augusta.Bruce was the assistant branch manager of Cameron Ashley Building Products for 26 years.He was predeceased by his mother, Louise Arnold.Surviving is his wife of 33 years, Vicki L. Arnold of Vassalboro; three sons, Troy Richards of Windsor, Daniel Arnold of Vassalboro, and Devan Arnold of Augusta; his father, Paul Arnold of Vassalboro; his brother, Brian Arnold of Augusta; and six grandchildren.There will be no public visiting hours. A Celebration of Bruce’s life will be held Friday April 3, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at Western View Golf Course & Event Center, 130 Bolton Hill Rd., Augusta. Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.

