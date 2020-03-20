MERCER – Bryant M. Ayer, of Mercer, left this Earth on Tuesday March 11, 2020, at Franklin Memorial Hospital, finally free from the pain of a long suffering bout of lung cancer. He was born Oct. 14, 1952 to Lillian Stailing Ayer and William L Ayer.Bryant’s first jobs were for Turner Egg Farm and Isaacson’s lumber. During this time he met the love of his life Vickie. In 1970, he started working for the Maine Central Railway as a clerk and telegrapher, trained by his own mother.In 1971 Bryant graduated from Dirigo High School. He married Vickie Cochran August 18, 1973. Bryant’s career advanced in the railroad and over the years he progressed from clerk to conductor to assistant general manager of Guildford Railway and Springfield Terminal Railway, from Billerica, Mass. all the way through to the Canadian border.Bryant enjoyed motorcycles and became the county director of Franklin and then Somerset counties for United Bikers of Maine. Bryant, ka1tac, had a love of ham radio and used this in a way to help others. He was a communications officer of Mercer CERT and ARRL Amateur Radio Emergency Services. Bryant also enjoyed cooking for large crowds, and singing and playing the guitar. Camping was something that he very much enjoyed throughout his life. From Mount Blue State Park, Mercer State Park and Statewide parties, to more recently, Cathedral Pines and Carthage. Cooking for crowds, “better get your plate before I get it for ya”, and “If anyone leaves here hungry, it’s your own damn fault”, and singing and playing the guitar carried on throughout the years.Bryant wanted to go camping one last time in the spring. We are giving him his wish in Carthage at Dusty and Annette’s place. Memorial Day weekend will be his celebration of life party (contact family for details). He was looking forward to St. Patrick’s Day so wear your green or Scottish attire.Bryant was predeceased by both parents; and his brother, Robert “Butch” Ayer.He is survived by sister Karen Ayer Timberlake married to Joey Timberlake of Canton; his wife Vickie Ayer; his children Heather Ayer Berube and William “Bill” Ayer; his grandchildren Dustin Ayer, Jonathan Ayer, Lorna Ayer, Lillian Ayer and Aiden Ayer. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins including Robbie Stailing.Special Thanks goes out to Franklin Memorial Hospital staff who gave such loving and kind care in his last days. Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center; Adams- McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. A kind word may be left on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous