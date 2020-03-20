SKOWHEGAN – Carole was called home to help the Lord, with her family by her side on March 14, 2020. Carole had spent six months at Woodlands Memory Care in Farmington. Carole had a very peaceful passing. She was born Oct. 3, 1948 in Waterville the daughter of Arthur and Olive (Arsenault) Estes.She spent her life in Skowhegan, graduating in 1966, loving her town and the people in it. On June 7, 1974, she married Russell A. Clement Sr.; they spent 46 years together raising their family.Carole worked for many years in the insurance industry locally at Miles F Carpenter Insurance and Finley & Mullen Insurance as well as agencies in Boston and Hartford. She was the director of religious education at Notre Dame de Lourdes Parish in Skowhegan, Bookkeeper for Somerset Woods Trustees, substitute teacher for Skowhegan schools, and Deputy Town Clerk at Skowhegan clerk’s office.Carole was a longtime member of the Skowhegan Eagles Club, The Red Hat Society and Notre Dame de Lourdes Parish. Carole was a patient advocate for many local people in their most pressing time of need. More than that, she was or became their friend. If you needed help of any kind and called Carole, help would be there.She is survived by her mother Olive Estes; her loving husband Russell A. Clement Sr. of Skowhegan; her son Joel Clement of Skowhegan, her stepchildren, Russell A Clement Jr. of Skowhegan, Sandra Burton of Fairfield, Ronney Clement and his wife Barbie Jo of Monmouth, her daughter-in-law Kathy Clement of Starks; her grandchildren, Molly Bickford and fiancé Michelle Holt, Cody Clement and fiancé Renee Boudreault, Jesse Clement and wife Kerri, Mackenzie, Casey, Mason, Libby and Ethan Clement; her great-grandchildren, Hazel Bickford, Arianna, Gavin and Raegan Clement. Carole leaves her siblings, Steve Estes and wife Pam of New Hampshire, Danny Estes and wife Sharon of Skowhegan, Ellen Canipe and husband Charlie of North Carolina, Diane Parola and husband John of Dexter; her brother and sisters-in-law Bobby Clement and wife Carey, Danny Clement and wife Carol, David Clement and wife Louise, Zane Clement and wife Deb, Sue Estes, Marie Sylvain, Helene Clement, Loretta Fitzmaurice, Laura McManus and husband Arthur, Linda Clement, Barbara Clement, Pil Marshall, Nora LeBlanc and husband Dennis, Patricia Clement and Kitty Benner; she also leaves her God daughter Rachelle Gilbert Nunn; her many loved nieces, nephews and her extended family. She leaves her beloved dog “Princess”.Carole was predeceased by her dad Arthur Estes; her brother Vincent Estes; her stepson Reginald A. Clement; brothers-in-law Gene Sylvain, Pat Fitzmaurice, George Clement, Billy Clement, and Fred “Bing” Marshall; and son-in-law Ronald Burton.Carole –We’re all here for youso don’t be afraid, honey.Go in peace.You’ve helped so many people in your lifetime. You’ve earned your rest. Go in peace.You and Russell have raised a loving and caring son, who has a big heart, just like you! So, go in peace.But, know we will miss your beautiful face and your loving heart.May God be with you on your journey.Thank you for your beautiful life.Rest now in peace.MomServices will be held later this spring with burial at the Calvary Cemetery in Skowhegan.Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine.Donations may be made in Carole’s memory to:The SomersetHumane SocietyPO Box 453Skowhegan, ME 04976 orAlzheimer’s Association225 N. Michigan Ave.Fl. 17Chicago, IL 60601

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous