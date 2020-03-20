CLINTON – Hazel H. Gustafson, 88, of Clinton passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Glenridge Nursing Home.Hazel was born in Canaan on August 11, 1931 to Aratus and Louise Ames. She graduated from Skowhegan High School. She married Gustaf Gustafson on August 18, 1948. They had two sons, Greg and Gary, and together they operated a dairy farm until 1981.She decided to go to nursing school while in her forties and became an LPN. She worked at Seton Hospital on the Third Floor Rehab Unit for many years. She loved being a nurse and made many friends and acquaintances while there.Gus and Hazel traveled many enjoyable miles in their motor home across the U.S, Canada, Mexico and Alaska with their favorite traveling companions, Stanley and Pat (Hazel’s brother and sister-in-law). Hazel led a full life. She brought love and kindness to all the hearts she touched along with way. Hazel will be remembered as a kind and gentle woman, devoted wife, mother and loving grandmother. She loved family gatherings and spent many hours at her parents’ home in Canaan on Sunday afternoons where she would get caught up with what was going on with her brothers and sisters. She will be missed dearly.Hazel is survived by two sons; Greg and his wife, Laurel, and Gary and his wife, Linda, all of Clinton. Hazel loved her grandchildren; Garrett and his wife, Danielle of Brunswick, Katie Haley of Fryeburg, Andrea Pelletier and her husband, Nick of Clinton, and Nathan and his wife, Amanda of Winterport. She would have loved to know her great-grandchildren: Ella, Hannah, Natalie, Wyatt, Quinton, Gus and Francis. She is also survived by her sisters: June Jewell, Darlene (Sonny) Corson, Polly (Bernard) Willey, and Sharon (Clayton) Cooley. Her brothers Robert (Betty) Ames, Stanley (Pat) Ames and their extended families.She is predeceased by her husband, Gus, her sisters, Violet Miller and Virginia Gustafson, her brothers, Linwood Ames, Aratus “Joe” Ames, Richard “Dickey” Ames, and Thomas “Tommy” Ames.The family would like to extend their deepest and heartfelt thanks to the staff at Glenridge Nursing Home and Hazel’s hospice nurse, Jean Jennings, for their care and compassion during Hazel’s time there.A memorial service will be announced at a later date.Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine.

